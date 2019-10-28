...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:45 AM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.9 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL RISE TO NEAR 26.0 FEET THIS AFTERNOON.
&&
Nebraska coach Scott Frost held a meeting with just his players Monday morning to hash out any frustrations from Saturday's loss to Indiana.
Before Nebraska on Monday started its preparation for Purdue, NU coach Scott Frost dismissed his assistants from the locker room and had a frank chat with his players.
NU has lost three of its last four games — including a 38-31 setback to Indiana on Saturday. Dedrick Mills, among other players, said the Huskers' sideline got "heated" during the game. Mills said Frost offered an apology, of sorts, during the Monday meeting, and a few players apologized, as well.
"Everybody bought into what he was saying," Mills said. "We loved the emotion he gave us this morning. He talked to the whole team, kicked the rest of the coaches out. Just him and us. A one-on-one meeting with Coach Frost and the players. We've got to go out and keep working."
Mills said Frost "kind of lost it a little bit during the game."
"A lot of people lost it," Mills said. "That's why we had this talk this morning. We had to focus back on the details."
Junior left tackle Matt Farniok said the meeting showed Frost "truly cares" about the team.
"He cares about us as people and cares about this place extremely," Farniok said. "He wants us to be the best players we can be but he wants us to be the best men we can be."
Farniok said Frost wants players to be "fanatic" about "getting their job done and getting their job done perfectly."
That's start to finish during the game and practice week. NU defensive tackle Darrion Daniels — who yelled at the team Saturday about a lackadaisical approach to a pregame hotel workout — said the lack of detailing has affected NU on third down, in the red zone and on the opponents' first drives of the second half.
"I believe we got complacent with the little things, and that's what got us killed," said Daniels, who added NU took a "nice step" in Monday's practice toward fixing those issues.
Daniels said NU players "really trust Coach Frost a lot."
Vice Admiral Walter ÒTedÓ Carter and his wife Lynda wave to the crowd as Nebraska takes on Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the first half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Carter was announced as the Nebraska Board of Regents priority candidate for the NU presidency Friday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost looks at his play card during the second half of the game against Indiana in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke McCaffrey is taken down by Indiana defenders during the second half of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson delivers a face mask penalty on Indiana's Jamar Johnson during the second half of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson signals a first down while making eye contact with Indiana's Tiawan Mullen during the second half of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson breaks up a pass intended for Indiana's Nick Westbrook on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke McCaffrey shovel passes the ball to WanÕDale Robinson during the second half of the game against Indiana in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson celebrates a tackle during the first half of the game against Indiana in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Matt Farniok and the rest of the offensive line look back to the sideline during the first half of the game against Indiana in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills reacts to watching a replay on the jumbo-screen during the second half of the game against Indiana in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's David Ellis runs into the end zone against Nebraska's Lamar Jackson during the third quarter of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke McCaffrey delivers a pass during the fourth quarter of the game against Indiana in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost and Luke McCaffrey look on during a Indiana kick in the second half of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kanawai Noa fumbles the ball alongside Indiana's Alfred Bryant, Khalil Bryant and Juwan Burgess during the fourth quarter of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Peyton Hendershot catches a deep pass during the third quarter of the game against Nebraska in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Matt Bjorson dives in for a touchdown during the third quarter of the game against Nebraska in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Indiana head coach Tom Allen high fives fans following the Hoosiers 38-31 win over Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Disappointed Nebraska fans watch as Indiana wins 38-31 over the Huskers on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana fan James Smith of Bloomington, Indiana, congratulates Ty Fryfogle on a good game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, following the Hoosiers 38-31 win over the Huskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson regains control of the football as he runs the ball against Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Marquel Dismuke tackles Indiana's Stevie Scott III on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown against Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Stevie Scott III scores as he runs over Nebraska's Dicaprio Bootle on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson runs the ball against Indiana's Marcelino Ball on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Micah McFadden celebrates recovering a fumble against Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kanawai Noa fumbles the ball as he is tackled by Indiana's Alfred Bryant on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kanawai Noa fumbles the ball as he is tackled by Indiana's Alfred Bryant on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Peyton Hendershot catches a pass against Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kanawai Noa fumbles the ball as he is tackled by Indiana's Alfred Bryant, 92, and Micah McFadden, 47, on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
A beam of sunlight illuminates a sliver of the south end zone fan section as Nebraska plays Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey throws against Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Wyatt Mazour runs the ball against Indiana's Micah McFadden on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson leaves the field after the Huskers' 38-31 loss to Indiana in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke McCaffrey throws a pass in the fourth quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost leaves the field after the Huskers' 38-31 loss to Indiana in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez, right, and Noah Vedral, left, stay loose on the sidelines during the fourth quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral stays loose on the sidelines in the fourth quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alex Davis, left, Khalil Davis and Ben Stille celebrate a fourth quarter sack by Khalil Davis.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Wanâ€™Dale Robinson, left, spins out of Indiana's Reakwon Jones' tackle in the fourth quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral, center, and JD Spielman, left, walk off the field following the Huskers 38-31 loss to Indiana.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral throws a pass in the fourth quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson talks with the coaches during a timeout in the fourth quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills walks off the football field following the Huskers 38-31 loss to Indiana.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost, right, talks with Indiana head coach Tom Allen at the end of the game. Indiana beat Nebraska 38-31.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Ty Fryfogle celebrates his touchdown with Stevie Scott III against Nebraska during the first half of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost reacts after Noah Vedral leaves the game injured during the first half in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska receiver Kanawai Noa scores a touchdown against Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the first half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jack Stoll receives a pass from Noah Vedral against Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the first half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey runs the ball against Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the first half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral throws against Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the first half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost coaches against Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the first half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey looks for a pass against Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the first half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey celebrates a touchdown run against Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the first half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Will Honas, right, tackles Indiana's Stevie Scott III in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Peyton Ramsey, left, is second by Nebraska's Ben Stille in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Allen Stallings IV recovers a fumble by Nebraska's Noah Vedral who also made the tackle during the first half of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kanawai Noa catches a pass for a touchdown in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kanawai Noa, left, celebrates with Luke McCaffrey after McCaffrey threw Noa a touchdown late in the second quarter.