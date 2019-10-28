Scott Frost

Nebraska coach Scott Frost held a meeting with just his players Monday morning to hash out any frustrations from Saturday's loss to Indiana. 

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Before Nebraska on Monday started its preparation for Purdue, NU coach Scott Frost dismissed his assistants from the locker room and had a frank chat with his players. 

NU has lost three of its last four games — including a 38-31 setback to Indiana on Saturday. Dedrick Mills, among other players, said the Huskers' sideline got "heated" during the game. Mills said Frost offered an apology, of sorts, during the Monday meeting, and a few players apologized, as well. 

"Everybody bought into what he was saying," Mills said. "We loved the emotion he gave us this morning. He talked to the whole team, kicked the rest of the coaches out. Just him and us. A one-on-one meeting with Coach Frost and the players. We've got to go out and keep working." 

Mills said Frost "kind of lost it a little bit during the game." 

"A lot of people lost it," Mills said. "That's why we had this talk this morning. We had to focus back on the details." 

Junior left tackle Matt Farniok said the meeting showed Frost "truly cares" about the team. 

"He cares about us as people and cares about this place extremely," Farniok said. "He wants us to be the best players we can be but he wants us to be the best men we can be." 

Farniok said Frost wants players to be "fanatic" about "getting their job done and getting their job done perfectly." 

That's start to finish during the game and practice week. NU defensive tackle Darrion Daniels — who yelled at the team Saturday about a lackadaisical approach to a pregame hotel workout — said the lack of detailing has affected NU on third down, in the red zone and on the opponents' first drives of the second half. 

"I believe we got complacent with the little things, and that's what got us killed," said Daniels, who added NU took a "nice step" in Monday's practice toward fixing those issues. 

Daniels said NU players "really trust Coach Frost a lot." 

Photos: Nebraska hosts Indiana

1 of 95

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-219-3790,

twitter.com/swmckewonOWH