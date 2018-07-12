You are the owner of this article.
ATHLETICS

2018 Fred Ware Award finalists for state's best collegiate athlete

The World-Herald will soon name this year's recipient of the Fred Ware Award, which is handed out annually to the state's best collegiate athlete. The 12 finalists come from various sports and multiple divisions of collegiate athletics, exemplifying the wide range of excellence produced by Nebraska's colleges.

* * *

Tyler Berger (Nebraska wrestling)

The senior-to-be finished third at 157 pounds at the NCAA championships, becoming a two-time All-American. He was academic All-Big Ten for the third straight year.

Drew Brown (Nebraska football) 

The senior kicker finished his career second in school history with 59 field goals and fourth with 355 points scored. He was also a three-time member of the Tom Osborne and Brook Berringer Citizenship teams. 

Sam Crowley (Creighton softball)

The first-team All-Big East selection led the conference with a .523 batting average and .909 slugging percentage in league play. She was also second with 17 RBIs against conference teams and third with 16 runs scored.

Lydia Dimke (Creighton volleyball)

​The senior setter made first-team All-Big East for the second time in her career. She ranked second in the conference in assists per set, and after becoming a third-team All-American in 2016, she earned All-America honorable mention in 2017.

Marcus Foster (Creighton basketball)

Foster was first-year All Big East, one of five finalists for the Jerry West Award and an honorable mention AP All-American. He shot 48.3 percent from the field en route to a team-high 19.8 points per game in his senior season.

Kelly Hunter (Nebraska volleyball)

Hunter helped Nebraska secure its fifth championship and second in three years. The setter had a career high 23 digs in the semifinal win against Penn State.

Sydney Lamberty (Creighton women's basketball)

Though she didn't make All-Big East, Lamberty was the only player during Big East play to rank in the top 15 in scoring (12.1), rebounding (6.7) and assists (5.2). She started all 32 games last season and ranked second among starters with a 40.4 3-point shooting percentage. 

James Palmer (Nebraska basketball)

Palmer was the fifth Husker in the past 20 years to earn first-team all-league honors and became the second Husker to make the All-Big Ten first team since joining the conference. He finished the regular season third in scoring in league games at 18.8 points and fifth in all games at 17.4. 

David Pope (UNO hockey)

First-team All-NCHC after leading the league in power-play points. Also an academic all-conference pick, he delayed signing his pro deal with the Detroit Red Wings to graduate.

Scott Schreiber (Nebraska baseball)

A first-team All-Big Ten selection the previous two seasons, Schreiber made the second team in 2018. He was top-10 among Big Ten hitters in slugging percentage (.692), on-base percentage (.446), runs scored (62), hits (79), RBIs (48), home runs (18) and total bases (148). The Houston Astros selected Schreiber in the ninth round of the MLB draft.

Ryan Tapani (Creighton baseball)

The senior pitcher went 10-1 last season with a 2.38 ERA to earn first-team All-Big East honors. He finished his career tied for the best winning percentage in school history (.867). Tapani was a 21st-round selection of the Washington Nationals. 

