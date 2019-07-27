2019 Fred Ware Award finalists for state's best collegiate athlete

The World-Herald will soon name this year's recipient of the Fred Ware Award, which is handed out annually to the state's best collegiate athlete. The nine finalists come from various sports and multiple divisions of collegiate athletics, exemplifying the wide range of excellence produced by Nebraska's colleges.
Mayson Conner, Nebraska track
Conner, who earned Big Ten freshman of the year honors, was the conference champ in the high jump. The Nebraska native set a personal best in the high jump (7-3¾, ninth best in NU history), and finished 12th at the NCAA Championships.
Audrey Faber, Creighton basketball
Faber became the first Bluejay in program history to lead her team in scoring (16.4 points per game) for four consecutive seasons. The first-team All-Big East performer ended her career fifth in points and first in blocks.
Foecke was a first-team All-American in 2018 and a unanimous All-Big Ten selection for the second straight season. She finished her career with a 21-2 record in the NCAA tournament, the most wins by any player in Husker history.
Payton Kinney, UNO baseball
Kinney helped the Mavs sweep the Summit League titles this past season. He finished his senior year with a 1.96 ERA, 11-2 record and 111 strikeouts, earning third-team All-America and Summit League pitcher of the year honors.
Taryn Kloth, Creighton volleyball
Kloth was named to the All-Big East first team after finishing second in the league in kills (4.15 per set). She was especially productive in CU’s eight matches against ranked foes, averaging 4.67 kills per set.
Stanley Morgan, Nebraska football
Morgan holds numerous Husker football records including career receptions (189), receiving yards (2,747) and consecutive games with a reception (38). The receiver signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent.
Mitch Ragan, Creighton baseball
The Millard West grad was named the Big East pitcher of the year. He had an 8-3 record, holding league hitters to a .214 batting average. The New York Mets drafted the right-hander in the 15th round.
Isaiah Roby, Nebraska basketball
Roby was the first Husker to be selected in the NBA draft in 20 years. In his junior year, he averaged 11.8 points and led NU in blocks (1.9) and rebounds (6.9) per game.
Jaali Winters, Creighton volleyball
The Big East player of the year was a first-team all-conference honoree fourth straight seasons. She ranked third in the league in kills (3.82 per set) and 13th in digs (3.06). She’s the program’s all-time kills leader.
Chase Wolinski, Nebraska track
From an unrecruited walk-on to fifth in the nation in the javelin. She was the Big Ten champion in 2019 with a PR of 180-1. Wolinski was named USTFCCCA first-team All-American as well as a Big Ten distinguished scholar.
