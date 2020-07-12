Nebraska is among the top five schools for a four-star tight end in Texas.
Dametrious Crownover, a 6-foot-7, 260-pounder out of Grandview (Texas) tweeted Sunday night that NU, Texas A&M, Baylor, Ohio State and Texas are his final five schools. Crownover's older brother, Earnest, is a running back at A&M after playing at Kilgore (Texas) College with current Husker receiver Omar Manning.
NU could add two tight ends to its 2021 recruiting class, as Council Bluffs (Iowa) Lewis Central tight end Thomas Fidone remains one of the Huskers' top overall targets while they've continued to pursue other tight end prospects, including Omaha Creighton Prep's AJ Rollins.
Dametrious Crownover is a consensus four-star prospect according to 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals.
Top 5️⃣ 🔥— Dametrious Crownover (@Dametrious1) July 13, 2020
Edit: @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/iGHhhsqibx
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.