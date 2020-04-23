Former Papillion-La Vista standout Ed Chang has committed to Missouri.
The two-time All-Nebraska player announced his decision on Twitter Thursday.
Let’s work!🐯 #COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/IxBxOb3R5P— edchang (@edchangggg) April 23, 2020
The 6-foot-8 forward recently finished his sophomore season at Salt Lake Community College where he averaged 8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 29 games played.
Chang was the No-1 ranked player in the state of Nebraska before leaving Papio prior to his senior season. He moved to Seattle to attend Garfield High School after he committed to Washington.
Chang never played at Garfield and ended up decommitting from the Huskies and attending San Diego State.
During his freshman season with the Aztecs, Chang played a total of 53 minutes over 13 games. He finished the season with 21 points and four assists.
Chang chose Missouri over reported offers from Eastern Michigan, Coastal Carolina, Cal Poly and SIU-Edwardsville.
