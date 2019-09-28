Services will be held Oct. 5 for former jockey David Pettinger, who won some of his biggest races in Nebraska.

The 66-year-old died Sunday in Eads, Colorado.

Pettinger wrestled at Holly (Colo.) High School before graduating in 1971 and soon rode at Gateway Downs, the small racetrack in his hometown. He was a jockey for 16 years and had 866 wins in 7,544 starts, with mount earnings of $7.8 million.

Many of his stakes victories came at Ak-Sar-Ben in Omaha. He won the Cornhusker Handicap twice, once in 1980 aboard Hold Your Tricks and again in 1983 aboard Win Stat.

He also posted Ak-Sar-Ben wins in the Queen’s Handicap (Epic Value), the Ak-Sar-Ben Oaks (Halo Dotty), the Goldenrod Stakes (Cleo Bee Good), the Heartland Stakes (Devine Emerald), the Senators’ Stakes (Lucky Salvation), the Bersid Stakes, (Native Satan), the President’s Cup (Shamtastic), the Governors’ Handicap (Hold Your Tricks) and the Laddie Stakes (Charlie Stat).

Pettinger later went to work for Hall of Fame trainer Jack Van Berg, serving as an assistant trainer while largely overseeing Van Berg’s string at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Among the horses Pettinger worked with was Alysheba, the 1987 Kentucky Derby and Preakness champion.

He later served as a farm manager for a Thoroughbred operation in Oklahoma before retiring to his native Colorado to be closer to his extended family.

Pettinger’s brother Don also was a top rider and was the leading jockey at Ak-Sar-Ben in 1988 and 1989.

A private interment will be held Oct. 5 at 11 a.m. at the Holly (Colo.) Cemetery, followed by a public gathering at the Holly Senior Center. Memorials may be made to the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund or the Lamar (Colo.) Animal Shelter.

