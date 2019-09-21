'There's just no fight': Iowa Western falls to Garden City, drops third consecutive game

COUNCIL BLUFFS — Iowa Western Community College coach Scott Strohmeier said after Saturday’s game with Garden City that it’s his and his staff’s job to get things figured out when they are going poorly.
Strohmeier has a lot of work to do.
The No. 18 Broncbusters beat the No. 15 Reivers 28-14 at Titan Stadium in a game that wasn’t as close as the score indicated.
It was the third consecutive loss for IWCC — just the second time in program history that the Reivers had dropped three straight in a single season, with the other time coming in their inaugural 2009 season.
Garden City outgained IWCC 342-198 and held a 40:42-19:18 advantage in time of possession while registering five sacks.
Strohmeier said the problems run deeper than the team’s 1-3 record.
“It’s bigger than that. I didn’t think we played with any emotion early on. I just don’t think we’re playing together. We can’t continually have the same errors that we’ve had consistently through the weeks.
“There’s just no fight. No fire right now. We’ve got to figure it out, or we’ve got to find the right people to give it to us. I’m going to play with guys who want to be out there in the fight.”
Reiver quarterback Cam Thomas completed 12 of 21 pass attempts for 87 yards and one interception.
ZaQuandre White was a bright spot on offense for the Reivers. He ran 15 times for 128 yards and scored two touchdowns.
Garden City opened the scoring just 4:20 into the game when Nate Cox connected with receiver MJ Link, who scampered 67 yards untouched into the end zone to give the Broncbusters a 7-0 lead.
G.C. made it 14-0 after Ramon Jefferson capped a 90-yard drive on a 4-yard touchdown run with 14:30 left until halftime.
Iowa Western finally found the end zone on its second possession of the third quarter.
White ran it in from 7 yards out to cut the Broncbuster lead to 14-7 after setting it up with a 31-yard run on the previous play.
White scored his second touchdown of the contest on a 1-yard dive with 45 seconds remaining to make it 28-14.
Iowa Western travels to Dodge City next Saturday.
Garden City (3-2) 7 7 0 14—28
At Iowa Western (1-3) 0 0 7 7—14
GC: MJ Link 67 pass from Nate Cox (Andre Dos Santos Aires kick)
GC: Ramon Jefferson 4 run (Dos Santos Aires kick)
IW: ZaQuandre White 7 run (Chase Contreraz kick)
GC: Jadon Hayes 1 run (Dos Santos Aires kick)
GC: Jefferson 1 run (Dos Santos Aires kick)
IW: White 1 run (Contreraz kick)
Rushing: GC, Nate Cox 2-(minus)8, Jordan Ford 4-11, Ramon Jefferson 26-91, Ellis Merriweather 9-29, Team 2-(minus)1, Matthan Hatchie 1-(minus)21. IW, Cam Thomas 5-(minus)2, Shelton Applewhite, Jr. 4-(minus)30, Jayson Murray 1-2, Brian Snead 2-0, ZaQuandre White 15-128.
Passing: GC, Cox 11-19-0 241. IW, Thomas 12-21-1 87, Applewhite, Jr. 3-7-0 13.
Receiving: GC, MJ Link 5-140, Bryce Parker 1-7, Toy’Von Johnson 3-43, Deandre Wallace 1-15. IW, Marcell Barbee 2-10, Deshon Stoudemire 3-8, Zion Perry 1-(minus)4, Corey Reed, Jr. 4-56, Marcus Rogers 1-4, White 3-5.
Tackles (solos-assists): GC, Willie Hampton 0-0, Avery Thornton 2-1, Sam Moala 1-2, DJ McCullough 1-2, Anthony Jordan 3-0. IW, Tucker Kroeze 6-4, Devin Ruffin 5-4, Averie Habas 3-5, Devin Drew 3-4, Dominic Quewon 4-2, Keenan Stewart 1-4.
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Watts poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Kuemper Catholic’s Blaise Gunnerson was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald’s Super Six. Gunnerson poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Bellevue West's Jay Ducker was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Ducker poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Gifford poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Lewis Central’s Logan Jones was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald’s Super Six. Jones poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Bellevue West's Zavier Betts was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Betts poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, left, and Bellevue West's Zavier Betts who are Husker commits were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Gunnerson and Betts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, left, and Zavier Betts were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Ducker and Betts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, left, and Bellevue West's Zavier Betts were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Watts and Betts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Photos: Nebraska high school football Super Six 2019
In the boxing arena at Camp Ashland are, from left, Blaise Gunnerson, Jay Ducker, Xavier Watts, Zavier Betts, Logan Jones and Isaac Gifford — a Super Six ready to knock out foes.
Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Watts poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Gifford poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Lewis Central’s Logan Jones was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald’s Super Six. Jones poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Bellevue West's Zavier Betts was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Betts poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, left, and Bellevue West's Zavier Betts who are Husker commits were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Gunnerson and Betts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, left, and Zavier Betts were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Ducker and Betts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, left, and Bellevue West's Zavier Betts were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Watts and Betts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, right, and Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Betts and Watts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Lewis Central's Logan Jones and Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Jones and Gunnerson pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson and Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Gunnerson and Watts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
