Creighton and Nebraska basketball meet today in their annual rivalry game. Tip off is set for 1:30 p.m. in Omaha's CHI Health Center.

The World-Herald is there to provide full coverage of the game, including live updates, photos, video and more.

Follow our live updates below, and while you're waiting for the start, check out some of our preview stories as well:

» Greg McDermott and Fred Hoiberg are ready to race

» Shatel: Hoiberg, McDermott share many connections

» Grace: Jayskers vs. haters? CU-NU rivalry isn't win-win​ for some fans

» Keys to victory: Creighton | Nebraska

Creighton-Nebraska men's basketball series since 2004

