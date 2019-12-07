Creighton and Nebraska basketball meet today in their annual rivalry game. Tip off is set for 1:30 p.m. in Omaha's CHI Health Center.
The World-Herald is there to provide full coverage of the game, including live updates, photos, video and more.
Follow our live updates below, and while you're waiting for the start, check out some of our preview stories as well:
Creighton-Nebraska men's basketball series since 2004
2018: Nebraska 94, Creighton 75
2017: Creighton 75, Nebraska 65
2016: Creighton 77, Nebraska 62
2015: Creighton 83, Nebraska 67
2014: Creighton 65, Nebraska 55
2013: Creighton 82, Nebraska 67
2012: Creighton 64, Nebraska 42
2011: Creighton 76, Nebraska 66
2010: Nebraska 59, Creighton 54
2009: Creighton 67, Nebraska 61
2008: Nebraska 54, Creighton 52
2007: Creighton 74, Nebraska 62
2006: Nebraska 73, Creighton 61
2005: Creighton 70, Nebraska 44
2004: Creighton 50, Nebraska 48
Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.