Former Nebraska guard Dachon Burke — set to graduate from NU this summer — will officially turn pro instead of finishing his college career at South Alabama.
Jeff Goodman, of the website Stadium, announced Burke's plans Monday on Twitter.
Burke, who averaged 12.2 points per game last season for the Huskers, had one season of eligibility left. He chose not to use it at Nebraska — or anywhere else.
He was one of many offseason transfer from the programs, including Jervay Green (Pacific), Kevin Cross (Tulane), Charlie Easley (South Dakota State) and Cam Mack (undecided). Mack had, like Burke, declared for the NBA draft before announcing he'd look for a new school instead.
Burke is not among any projected NBA draftees but basketball, being an international sport, provides opportunities all over the world for players.
The last Nebraska guard selected in the NBA draft was Tyronn Lue in 1998.
