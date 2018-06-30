White: Despite a good night's sleep, former Reiver Jared Gates misses out on CWS dream

Maybe that’s because the Arkansas senior knew he still had one more chance to end his career as a baseball player in grand style.
But now, after the Razorbacks’ dreams of their first national championship crumbled Thursday in a 5-0 loss to Oregon State, Gates surely will have a hard time in the coming days and weeks erasing that pop foul from his mind.
One out from the title Wednesday, the former Iowa Western standout sprinted from first base along with second baseman Carson Shaddy and right fielder Eric Cole for Cadyn Grenier’s pop foul down the right-field line.
It was far from routine. But any of the three could have caught it, stuck it in his back pocket and raced to the middle of the infield for an NCAA championship hog pile. But none of them did, and you know the rest. Oregon State rallied for the win, and the Beavers on Thursday rode freshman Kevin Abel’s arm to their third national title.
Gates wasn’t sure why that fateful foul ball wasn’t caught.
“It’s hard to say,” the Wichita, Kansas, native said. “It happened really fast. I thought I had a good read on it. I thought I heard someone say, ‘Ball.’ But I don’t know, to be honest with you. Shaddy bumped into me, so I just kind of pulled up. And it fell in there.”
If the play was hard to watch for the casual fan, imagine being the mother of one of the players, seeing your son that close to realizing his ultimate dream.
“I’m just going to be honest with you,” Tammy Gates said. “I feel like he could have made that catch. He’s not going to call out anybody. Those are his guys. They missed it. They all three missed it.”
Steve and Tammy Gates met their son for lunch Thursday. And if you expect to hear that Jared showed up bleary-eyed from a night of tossing and turning, you don’t know him very well.
“He said he got plenty of sleep,” Steve Gates said. “And he was upbeat.”
Added Tammy: “I think he turns the page pretty well. He doesn’t get really up or really down. He’s always been really even-tempered.’’
But the Razorbacks couldn’t generate anything Thursday against Abel, who threw a two-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts.
Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn felt his team had put Wednesday’s ending behind it. But he acknowledged how difficult a task it was after his team could smell the championship roses.
“I don’t know what was going on in their mind,” he said. “Yeah, there was still probably a little bit of that ‘what if’ and sense of disappointment. It’s only human nature for that. But at the same time, we had a good hitters meeting. … Pregame was good. It just seemed like they were locked in.’’
Said Jared Gates after the game: “We were all excited for tonight. We weren’t really worried about what happened last night. We were going to go win it today. That was the vibe.’’
Most of the Razorbacks have plenty of baseball in their futures, in college or professionally. But not Gates. He wasn’t drafted, and even though it’s possible he could sign as a free agent with someone after the CWS, his mother doesn’t think it will happen.
“This is it. This is his last game,” she said. “I think he’s ready to be done. He’d like to coach collegiality. That’s what he’s wanted to do.”
After the game, Gates confirmed that he will likely close the book on his playing days.
“I think so,” he said. “I have no regrets. To finish with this group of guys is a dream come true.”
While Iowa has made big strides in its baseball program in recent years, no one is holding his breath for the Hawkeyes to reach Omaha anytime soon. And Nebraska seems further away than ever. But there is one local program that has become a mainstay here.
This is the fourth time in five years one of Iowa Western coach Marc Rardin’s former players has reached Omaha with a CWS qualifier. The others were Grant Kay (Louisville) in 2014, Ryan Merrill (TCU) and David Parrett (Coastal Carolina) in 2016, and Merrill in 2017.
Gates didn’t have any NCAA Division I offers when he graduated from Wichita Northwest. He said he couldn’t have picked a better place to start his college career.
“It’s just been an incredible journey, and I wouldn’t change a thing,’’ he said. “Junior college, coming here, it’s been the best four years of my life. Those guys are my family forever. Coach Rardin made me into the player I am today.”
A few hours after speaking with a reporter, Steve and Tammy Gates watched their son play his final baseball game. They’ve been doing that since he was 3, and you had better believe that’s an emotional experience.
“It’s been great,” Tammy Gates said. “We’ve loved watching him. But it’s a little sad.’’
