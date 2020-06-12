Did you see it?
The World-Herald compiled a list of the 10 most memorable CWS moments in the history of TD Ameritrade Park. We’ve got clutch hits, cool visuals, on-field record breakers and more.
A few iconic scenes just missed the cut — like the sendoffs for legends Augie Garrido and Mike Martin; and the 2016 tribute to the late World-Herald sportswriter Steven Pivovar; and the passionate speech from Mississippi State's Jake Mangum about adding a third paid assistant coach; and Virginia coach Brian O'Connor's homecoming tours (and 2015 championship); and the 20-year anniversary for Creighton 1991 CWS squad; and all of the grounds crew's rain delay antics and highlight-reel takedowns of trespassing fans.
We could go on and on and on ...
But we had to decide on 10. And we did. Somehow.
10. Late night at the ballpark
Virginia and TCU battled for nearly five hours in one of the longest games in CWS history. The 2014 showdown lasted 15 innings — matching a CWS record that’s happened just three other times. Not many of the 24,000-plus stayed to see the finish on a Tuesday night. Hard to blame them. It was just before midnight when the Cavaliers earned a 3-2 victory with a walk-off sacrifice fly.
9. Alonso’s long ball
Florida’s Pete Alonso went where few had gone before. To deep center field. The right-handed slugger — who donned a softball helmet with a face mask to protect a healing nose — smashed a booming home run against Virginia in 2015. It flew an estimated 429 feet. No ball has traveled farther during the CWS at TD Ameritrade Park. Alonso, who had three career CWS homers, also hit one an estimated 421 feet a few days earlier.
8. Weathering the storm
The tornado sirens went off during a 2011 game between Vanderbilt and Florida. Yep. The players were still on the field. It was the sixth inning. But the city’s wailing alarm system was relaying its ominous warning message. So play was soon halted. Fans huddled in the concourses. The press box was evacuated. A fast-moving storm, with high winds and heavy rain, did roll through. There was no tornado. But the game was postponed until the next morning.
7. I see you
The camera found Sammy DiDonato, 10 years old at the time, sitting in the stands during a 2016 game. Sammy was ready. He stared down the camera so stoically that a captivated ESPN broadcast crew cut back to him three more times. And Sammy kept staring. Eventually he worked in a few shoulder shrugs and eyebrow raises, too. The hilarious clip went viral on social media.
6. Starkville North
Did every Mississippi State baseball fan travel to Omaha for the 2013 CWS final? It sure felt like it. Maroon and white covered nearly all of the outfield bleacher seats well before the first game of the best-of-three championship series had even started. Were there 8,000 of them? That was one estimate. Maybe more. It was an incredible scene. But UCLA played spoiler and won the title.
5. A Presidential first pitch
Former President George W. Bush, wearing a green CWS windbreaker, walked out of the third-base dugout to a standing ovation in 2011. He was there to throw the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the first CWS game inside TD Ameritrade Park. The stadium’s big screen had just shown a video message from his dad, former President George H. W. Bush, who played for Yale in the first CWS in 1947. And the pitch? It was a little high and outside.
4. South Carolina’s dynasty
The Gamecocks won the 2010 CWS championship at Rosenblatt Stadium. Then they cruised to a second consecutive title in 2011. They returned in search of a three-peat in 2012 — and when they beat Florida in their CWS opener, they’d extended their NCAA tournament winning streak to a record 22 games. It was their 12th consecutive win in Omaha. South Carolina ended up finishing as the 2012 runner-up to Arizona.
3. Cinderella in the sun
Day baseball? For a CWS title? Coastal Carolina and Arizona gave fans a taste of the good old days. Mother Nature forced the 2016 winner-take-all title game to a Thursday — with a noon start time. The game was a thriller, ending on a strikeout with the potential tying run stranded on third base. The Chanticleers, in their first CWS appearance, won their first national championship in any sport.
2. Home run heroics
Vanderbilt hadn’t hit a home run in a month. John Norwood had two long balls all season. But he squared up a 97-mph fastball in the eighth inning of the 2014 Game 3 finale against Virginia. His solo shot landed in the left-field bullpen, broke a 2-2 tie and served as the game-clinching hit for the Commodores, who won their first CWS championship.
1. The fateful extra out
Three Arkansas players raced into foul territory down the first-base line, tracking down a ninth-inning popup in Game 2 of the 2018 CWS finals. All three had a shot at catching it. If one had gloved it, the Razorbacks would have won a national championship. But the ball dropped. And Oregon State used a two-out single and a two-run homer to turn a one-run deficit into a stunning 5-3 victory. The Beavers won the title the next day.
* * *
Who are the newest College World Series legends? The World-Herald compiled a list of the 10 best performers since the event moved to TD Ameritrade Park.
And, well, the list is pretty pitcher-heavy.
But hurlers dominated the CWS during its first years downtown. So instead of forming a traditional all-decade team — limited by the constraints of filling each position — we instead recognized the top 10 CWS standouts since 2011.
10. Christian Walker, South Carolina
He scored from first on a momentous double-error sequence to break an 11th-inning tie in the first game of the 2011 CWS championship series. (He was playing with a broken wrist, by the way.) That moment hasn’t been forgotten among Gamecock faithful. Walker recorded a .481 on-base percentage in 12 CWS games at TD Ameritrade Park.
9. Jimmy Kerr, Michigan
The lefty launched three home runs during Michigan’s surprise run to the CWS championship series in 2019. Kerr picked up eight RBIs and scored six times. The series was extra special for Kerr, too. His dad, Derek, played on Michigan’s 1984 CWS team and his grandfather, John, pitched for the 1962 CWS champion Wolverines.
8. Konner Wade, Arizona
The Wildcats rode their pitching staff to a 2012 CWS title. And technically, Wade was their No. 2 starter. But he pitched like an ace in Omaha. The right-hander started twice and tossed two complete games. It was the first time since 1972 that a pitcher threw at least 18 innings and allowed only one run — Wade’s 0.50 ERA tied a series record among qualified pitchers.
7. Kevin Abel, Oregon State
He was a freshman in 2018, when he helped lead Oregon State to a championship. And he was incredible. Abel, who started twice and made two bullpen appearances, holds the record for most wins (four) in a single CWS. The right-hander struck out 23 over 21 innings, allowing seven hits and logging a 0.86 ERA.
6. Alex Faedo, Florida
He earned the 2017 MVP award because he didn’t allow a run over 14 1⁄3 innings and the Gators won the title. But the right-hander was almost untouchable during his CWS outings in 2015 and 2016, too. Faedo recorded a 1.00 ERA in four CWS starts, striking out 38 over 27 innings. Opponents hit .163 against him.
5. Brandon Waddell, Virginia
In 2014, he forced a third game in the CWS championship series with a masterful nine-inning performance. The next year, he was on the mound for the winner-take-all finale of the CWS — and he shut Vanderbilt down over seven innings in a victory. The lefty had a 2.06 ERA in five CWS starts. Batters hit .184 against him.
4. Andrew Beckwith, Coastal Carolina
The right-hander’s varying arm slots and pitch-to-contact tactics were too much even for the top teams. Beckwith was 3-0 with a 0.76 ERA in Omaha in 2016. He threw two complete games, taking down Florida and TCU. He earned MVP honors and helped the Chanticleers win their first CWS championship.
3. Matt Price, South Carolina
Yet another key member of the Gamecock dynasty. The right-handed closer made nine of his CWS record-tying 13 appearances in TD Ameritrade Park. He struck out 20 in 16 2⁄3 innings inside the downtown stadium, securing four saves and posting a 1.62 ERA.
2. Adley Rutschman, Oregon State
The talented catcher put together a College World Series for the ages in 2018. He set the series record for total hits (17), finished third all time in RBIs (13) and had the seventh-best batting average (.567). He kept the Beavers alive with a tying bases-clearing, three-run double in the eighth inning of an elimination game against North Carolina. Oregon State would go on to win its third title.
1. Michael Roth, South Carolina
The left-hander is all over the CWS record books. His debut came in 2010 at Rosenblatt. But he also helped the Gamecocks secure a second straight national title in TD Ameritrade Park’s inaugural year. Roth pitched 44 total CWS innings in 2011 and 2012, striking out 31 and recording an ERA of 1.63.
