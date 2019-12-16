Time is running out to purchase tickets to next year's College World Series in time​ to give them as holiday gifts.

Printed general admission ticket books for the 2020 CWS, June 13-24 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, must be ordered by Tuesday for delivery by Christmas with standard shipping rates. Orders using overnight delivery are due by Thursday.

Each book costs $95 and contains 10 general admission tickets. Shipping prices range from $15 to $55 depending on the delivery method.

Ticket books are available in printed and digital options at NCAA.com/CWSTickets. Ticket books can also be purchased in person at the CHI Health Center box office or by phone at 402-554-4422.

