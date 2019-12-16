Time is running out to purchase tickets to next year's College World Series in time to give them as holiday gifts.
Printed general admission ticket books for the 2020 CWS, June 13-24 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, must be ordered by Tuesday for delivery by Christmas with standard shipping rates. Orders using overnight delivery are due by Thursday.
Each book costs $95 and contains 10 general admission tickets. Shipping prices range from $15 to $55 depending on the delivery method.
Ticket books are available in printed and digital options at NCAA.com/CWSTickets. Ticket books can also be purchased in person at the CHI Health Center box office or by phone at 402-554-4422.
