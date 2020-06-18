There's no College World Series this year. Naturally, the weather has been perfect for baseball

The College World Series’ meteorologist just needed to double-check the data Wednesday, even though he surely knew the answer.
Has it really not rained in a week?
Like, seriously? The ONE year that the College World Series can’t be played and the clouds haven’t even spit out one single drop of precipitation?
This is an event that’s notorious for weather-related schedule disruptions — rain delays, and lightning delays, and threats-of-tornado delays, and high winds delays, and where-did-that-storm-come-from delays. But when the CWS is canceled due to coronavirus, the summer skies are suddenly bright-blue clear?
No way.
Longtime CWS meteorologist Marty McKewon — who’d normally be posted up inside the operations room in the TD Ameritrade Park basement right about now — made sure Wednesday to carefully scan his climatology logs.
“Looks like it rained on June 10th, a week ago,” McKewon said by phone Wednesday afternoon. “The night of the 9th, overnight, and a bit on the 10th. That was the last measurable rainfall.”
Not cool, Mother Nature.
McKewon did make a point to note that Thursday’s early forecast indicated that the no-rain streak would likely come to an end. The standard CWS schedule has just one game on Thursday — so it's possible that a quick-paced pitcher’s duel might finish up ahead of a projected storm system expected to roll through the metro.
But still.
By now, hypothetically speaking, we’d be five full days into the 2020 CWS without a delay.
That’s an opening ceremonies and fireworks show, plus nine FULL games. All rain free. No ponchos needed.
Shoot, no meteorologists needed, either — McKewon said he probably would have left the ballpark and gone home the past couple nights.
“That is uncommon, where it is so certain that there will be no rain,” McKewon said. “And we’ve had that for days now.”
The last time the CWS made it this far without a weather delay? 2017. But that year, the opening ceremonies got canceled.
The first weather delay during a CWS game in 2019 came on Day Four. In 2016 and 2018, it was the third day. The series’ action got halted on Day Two back in 2015.
We've seen the TD Ameritrade Park dugouts fully submerged in water. There have been puddles on the warning track. Stadium staffers have passed out trash bags for fans to use as raincoats. The 2018 series was the worst — a combined 660 minutes of delays, the most in 15 years.
But in the sports shutdown of 2020? At least from June 11 through Wednesday: nothing.
“Especially at the beginning, if we have rainouts on opening weekend, it creates all kinds of havoc,” McKewon said. “But I can’t recall a five-day stretch like this.”
McKewon’s behind-the-scenes work tracking weather for the CWS goes back to the 1990s at Rosenblatt. He did take a job out of state in 2001 so he missed about six years — but since the event moved downtown, he’s been sending out daily forecast reports at 8 a.m. to CWS staffers and he’s been stationed on site to help monitor the weather once the games begin.
It’s an important job. Because, well, it’s the summer in the Midwest. Rain and thunderstorms are inevitable. The CWS officials often are left to helplessly figure out how to adjust the event's schedule accordingly, while fans, teams and reporters petulantly grumble about the soggy inconveniences.
Except, apparently, this year.
Sigh.
June 16, 2017: Lightning strikes outside TD Ameritrade Park. The weather forced a cancellation of the College World Series opening ceremonies.
June 23, 2009: Zach Montana, from San Antonio, waits out the end of the rain delay in the seats, while LSU fan Shawn Lam, 14, from Convington, Louisiana, just seems happy to have his shoes off in front of a rainbow.
Weather has always had an effect on the College World Series. Check out The World-Herald's best CWS weather photos through the years, from Rosenblatt Stadium to TD Ameritrade Park.
June 16, 2017: Lightning strikes outside TD Ameritrade Park. The weather forced a cancellation of the College World Series opening ceremonies.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
June 29, 2016: Audrey Lane, 5, plays in a puddle during the rain delay before the College World Series championship between Coastal Carolina and Arizona.
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
June 14, 2015: Cal State Fullerton undergraduate assistant Chad Cordero grabs some of the players' gear to put in the tunnel as heavy rain starts to fall during a weather delay.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
June 20, 2014: Jake Tucker, 14, of Omaha, stands in the falling rain during a delay in a game between Virginia and Mississippi.
DANIEL JAMES MURPHY/FOR THE OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
June 20, 2014: A storm front roils over downtown as rain and lightning delay a game between Virginia and Mississippi.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
June 24, 2013: Fans in line for tickets to the College World Series take refuge behind anything they can as a powerful storm moved through Omaha.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
June 14, 2013: A brave couple darts out the main entrance of TD Ameritrade Park into the rain after a shortened version of the opening ceremonies.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
June 20, 2011: Wind catches the umbrella from a pair of fans as they make their escape through the rain.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
June 20, 2011: A stadium worker tries to keep her hat as she sneaks a look at the storm clouds. Vanderbilt and Florida were forced to leave the field.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
June 22, 2010: A thunderstorm forces a delay in the Oklahoma vs. Clemson game after five innings.
KILEY CRUSE/THE WORLD-HERALD
June 20, 2010: The South Carolina players seek refuge from the rain in the dugout as puddles develop on the field.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
June 20, 2010: What can't newspapers do?! Sergio Jamie tries to stay dry with a copy of The World-Herald while waiting out the rain before the game.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
June 23, 2009: Zach Montana, from San Antonio, waits out the end of the rain delay in the seats, while LSU fan Shawn Lam, 14, from Convington, Louisiana, just seems happy to have his shoes off in front of a rainbow.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
June 23, 2009: Trevor Anderson, of Omaha, plays catch with his brother, Jacob, in the stands of Rosenblatt Stadium during a rain delay.
JON LEMONS/THE WORLD-HERALD
June 24, 2006: A rainbow gives fans hope that North Carolina and Oregon State can complete their game.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
June 17, 2006: Melissa Negrete, 17, from left, Jenny Brown, 15, Cameron Christensen, 18, and Molly Negrete, 15, enjoy the rain while begging to get inside the Miami dugout during a rain delay.
LAURA INNS/THE WORLD-HERALD
June 16, 1999: Groundskeeper Vince Sheibal takes a nap in the first-base dugout as he waits for the rain to stop.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
June 1, 1987: Lightning strikes behind Oklahoma State players Tony Kounas, left, and Rocky Ward as they check out weather conditions during a rain delay. The Cowboys ultimately defeated LSU 8-7.
MEL EVANS/THE WORLD-HERALD
June 14, 1972: Coaches and others gather at Rosenblatt Stadium during a rain delay.
THE WORLD-HERALD
June 18, 1966: Ohio State outfielder Bo Rein checks the rain.
THE WORLD-HERALD
June 11, 1960: Rained-out Minnesota players gather. Coach Dick Siebert is host to players (from left) Ken Anderson, Saxe Roberts, Larry Bertelsen, Jim Rantz, Bob Wasko and Wayne Knapp.
