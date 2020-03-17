A sports scribe’s worst enemy is not the blank screen or the empty head.
It’s the blank calendar.
The next several weeks, or months, are not going to be easy on us, dear reader.
Sports is not just our escape, it’s our alternative universe. Those things have been put on ice for the time being by the worldwide pandemic. They will return one day and we will love them and appreciate them all the more.
Until that day, I’m here for you.
We’ll use this space to relive old days and memories, look ahead to new ones and knock around some ideas, dreams, things we’d like to get around to when our games return.
For starters, I’ve got a good one.
We need to make sure that there’s a College World Series in 2020, and I have the perfect time for it.
August. September. October. The College Fall Classic.
Maybe it’s the climax to a shortened college season played over the summer. Maybe it’s an SEC vs. ACC challenge.
Maybe it’s a college all-star game. A home run derby. A fireworks show. Maybe admission is free.
Whatever it is, we’ll put the CWS name on it. And we’ll be able to say there was a College World Series in 2020.
And it will be a celebration, and a forever keepsake, of how we persevered through one of the most unusual times in our history.
If we can get there, I would be in favor of a late-summer NCAA season. July and August. Or August and September. Take eight league champs. Play the CWS.
And have the Major League Baseball draft around that fall CWS. It’s hard to see a draft happening without an amateur spring season. No way teams are going to spend hundreds of thousands on players who didn’t play, players they didn’t scout.
I know, we’re a long, long way from there. A long way from normal again. A new normal.
But when we get there, it will be good to see an old friend. September or October will be just fine.
» I realize this might be a months-long ordeal. But I’m going to ask this anyway:
If there are sports in June, would the NCAA allow for colleges to hold spring football then? Or, assuming there is a football season in August, could colleges tack 15 practices onto the 29 that are allowed in fall camp? Start them in July?
Help me. It’s only Tuesday.
» Dream big dreams, Creighton fans.
The 2019-20 Jays team didn’t get to finish the season, but it changed the program in so many ways.
The Vegas website BetOnline listed CU at 14-1 odds to win the NCAA championship next season. Behind Gonzaga and Virginia at 9-1, Kansas (10-1) and Kentucky and Michigan State (12-1).
The Jays should start next year in the preseason top 10 and might be favorites to win the Big East. The Sweet 16 will almost be an afterthought. Almost.
Now look at the schedule. CU plays in the Battle 4 Atlantis with Duke, Memphis, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Utah, West Virginia and Wichita State. It’ll play three of those.
The Jays will also host a Big Ten team in the Gavitt Games, and play on the road in the Big East-Big 12 series. As one of the top teams in the country, might Creighton draw a Michigan State or Kansas?
Next season can’t get here soon enough.
» Or, for that matter, 2023.
That’s the next opening on the rotation to host NCAA basketball tournaments. There’s no guarantee for Omaha, but you’d have to think the NCAA will give extra consideration to those cities that lost tournaments this year in the cancellation.
The question is, which one? Omaha has bid for both the regional final (which we had in 2018) and the first weekend. The NCAA’s next bids go from 2023 through 2026. There’s a chance that Omaha could get two — a regional final and first weekend — in that round.
» The NSAA timed its basketball decision just right. Given the regulations handed down on Monday, there couldn’t have been a boys state tourney this weekend.
Was it the right move to do it last week? I think so. I attended the championships on Saturday. And though the atmosphere was a bit strange, the games and passion and effort were every bit what you would expect.
I’m glad they played. The players got a different experience, but I’m still glad they got one. Now, it’s back to the driveway hoop.
» One more and I’m outta here: So, what’s your pleasure these next several weeks? Let me know what you’d like to see, read, hear about. I’ve got some ideas. Let’s get through this together.
Photos: Scenes from the sports world as cancellations continue
The fun and games have been stopped — for now.
Arenas have been silenced and shut down. Athletes sent to the bench.
A March madness unlike anything before it shook the sports world on Thursday due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. The NCAA canceled its men's and women's tournaments, Major League Baseball pushed back opening day at least two weeks, and the National Hockey League followed the NBA's lead to suspend play by putting its season on ice.
The NFL, tennis, soccer, golf and auto racing have also altered their schedules because of the virus, which has even caused Broadway to go dark for the next month.
From coast to coast, North American sports fans grappled with the unprecedented developments and this new abnormal while wondering when they would again get to cheer for their favorite teams and players.
It's now a waiting game.
Mike Lemcke, from Richmond, Va., sits in an empty Greensboro Coliseum after the NCAA college basketball games were canceled at the Atlantic Co…
The Capital One Arena, home of the Washington Capitals NHL hockey club, sits empty Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Washington. The NHL is followi…
Fans react after the NCAA college basketball game between St. John's and Creighton in the quarterfinal of the Big East men's tournament was ca…
The Washington Capitals lineup is displayed on a whiteboard in the visitors locker room, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Washington. The Capitals…
Fans leave the Sprint Center after the remaining NCAA college basketball games after in the Big 12 Conference tournament were canceled due to …
Basketballs are removed from the court at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 12, 2020, after the Big Ten Conference ann…
Clemson players leave the floor after the NCAA college basketball games at the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament were canceled due to conce…
Florida State players from left, Trent Forrest (3), Devin Vassell (24) and M.J. Walker (23) listen as the NCAA college basketball games in the…
Players with the University of Missouri baseball team wait in the baggage claim area of Chicago's Midway Airport Thursday, March 12, 2020, onl…
Luis Rivera, left, sanitizes seats in Bridgestone Arena after the remaining NCAA college basketball games in the Southeastern Conference tourn…
A few people mingle around inside Rogers Place, the home ice of the NHL hockey club Edmonton Oilers, in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday March 12, …
John Swofford, commissioner of the Atlantic Coast Conference, announces the cancellation of the NCAA college basketball games at the ACC tourn…
Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby is seen on the big screen in an empty Sprint Center as he talks to the media after canceling the remaining NCA…
Personel remove the balls from the playing court after the NCAA college basketball games were canceled at the Atlantic Coast Conference tourna…
Paul Boyer, head equipment manager of The Detroit Red Wings NHL hockey team, wheels out equipment bags in the hallway of Capital One Arena, Th…
Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby is displayed on a monitor in an empty media room as he talks to the media after canceling the remaining NCAA c…
