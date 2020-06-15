First downs and second guesses while on a forced no-Zesto diet:
Tired of the ridiculous dance that is Major League Baseball? Hang in there one more year.
That goes for college athletic directors, too.
College baseball is about to hit a boom period. The transformation could be amazing.
The dominoes are lining up.
» It starts with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, NCAA baseball’s new best friend. MLB wants to join the NFL and NBA in making college sports a cost-efficient developmental league.
Forty lower-level minor league teams are being eliminated. Next year, it is believed that the MLB draft will be cut in half, from 40 rounds to 20.
This is being done in the name of saving the owners money. But look who benefits.
Where will 20 rounds worth of undrafted college and high school players go to play baseball? Most likely, college baseball.
When they are drafted, they will be older and have spent time in weight rooms, dining halls, year-round batting cages and playing against top-level college pitching.
“We will have more talent within college baseball in the next three or four years than we’ve ever had,” said Kyle Peterson, ESPN college baseball analyst.
» Now, add the Erik Bakich Plan.
Bakich, who led Michigan to the College World Series championship series last year, has developed a 35-page proposal called the “New Baseball Model.” The meat of it is this: start the college baseball season on the third Friday in March and end it at the CWS in July.
This plan has been offered and rejected time and again over the last three decades — mostly by northern coaches. But it’s being embraced now.
Why? Give the COVID pandemic an assist.
“Bakich’s proposal was way interesting in the beginning and it comes out in the midst of this,” Peterson said. “It has real momentum. It’s being discussed by athletic directors and conferences that before wouldn’t give it the time of day.”
Namely, the SEC and ACC. But why the change of heart now? Because athletic departments nationwide are looking at a massive loss of revenue in the next year.
Baseball, played before big crowds in May and June, can come out of the bullpen to help.
“I think it’s packaged differently,” Peterson said. “Here’s how it makes the game better for all the teams, not just the north. And he’s (Bakich) right.
“If you start the season four weeks later, I mean, the second week in February is not warm in Nashville, Tennessee; Louisville; Starkville, Mississippi, or Dallas. All of these so-called southern schools, give them a few more weeks — it absolutely could impact attendance on the front end.”
Imagine the home game attendance for both Nebraska and Creighton in late May and June. A CWS in July? Why not? It almost ends in July now.
The only problem with the renaissance plan is the timing. Athletic directors are getting itchy fingers, thinking about cutting sports to save their budgets. Baseball is a logical candidate, especially in cold weather places where teams have many canceled games and low crowds.
To go with this boom period, college baseball could use an extra assistant coach, expanded rosters and scholarships. But first things first.
Hang in there, A.D.s. Keep college baseball. In a year, you’ll be really glad you did.
» One thing to watch for Creighton baseball fans: the future of Big East baseball.
Last week the conference announced it will split into two West-East divisions for volleyball, soccer and fall sports. All in the name of saving money.
These are not football schools. They do not have massive budgets. The Big East will be looking to cut wherever it can. But you can’t have divisions in baseball and travel is expensive.
I would look for the Big East tournament to get cut. Fine. The league doesn’t need a four-team tournament. Give the regular-season champ the automatic NCAA bid.
But if the pandemic hits Big East budgets hard, it will be interesting to see the future of the sport in a league with very few bus rides.
“I tell you what may end up happening,” Peterson said. “If you could have the Big East for basketball, then you regionalize other sports. Put Creighton (baseball) back in with Wichita (State) and other schools within 500 miles. Big 12, old Valley schools.”
It’s not crazy. It could happen. Stay tuned, Jays fans.
» So six University of Houston football players tested positive for COVID-19 last week and UH suspended its workouts. And some had the knee-jerk reaction to say there won’t be a college football season.
Do not panic. First, UH was one of the schools that did not test every athlete upon returning to campus. It tested only those with symptoms.
That’s not a smart plan. Schools must test every athlete, and do so frequently. When an athlete tests positive, he goes into quarantine for two weeks.
If we’re going to shut everything down every time there are positive tests, there won’t be any sports played. Health first. But there’s a sensible way to do this.
And I’m thinking the Ohio State COVID-19 waiver may be required for any team before it can play a game this fall.
» Loved watching the Colonial golf tournament all weekend. I didn’t miss the fans once. Now the pros are like the rest of us hackers. When a tee shot goes wayward or over a green, there’s nobody there to stop it. I liked watching that, too.
» Just what we need as the baseball summer slips away: a show recounting the summer of 1998, when Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire cheated the game.
» I credit the summer of 1979 for the discovery of two important things in my life: cinnamon in chili (it’s great) and Frank Sinatra (even better).
After days as a sports intern at the Cincinnati Enquirer, the staff used to frequent a little dive bar downtown, where the juke box was loaded with Sinatra. It was a very good year.
One of my favorite songs seems appropriate this summer: “There Used to be a Ballpark.” It goes:
“And there used to be a ballpark, where the field was warm and green.
“And the people played their crazy game, with a joy I’d never seen.
“And the air was such a wonder, from the hot dogs and the beer. Yes, there used to be a ballpark right here.”
Next June can’t come fast enough.
» One more and I’m outta here: I’ve always been a sports souvenir guy. Hats. Pennants. Bobble heads. Shirts. And those wonderful plastic helmets.
I loved those helmets. An entire generation of kids have been deprived of wearing them. Martie Cordaro, get on this.
One of the greatest days of my life was when my dad took me to Yankee Stadium in 1968. We saw Mickey Mantle hit a home run against the Twins.
But what I remember most was visiting Manny’s Baseball Land outside the park. It was the Disneyland of baseball souvenirs.
I’m sorry to hear that we’re losing our Manny’s Baseball Land. The Dugout is closing. Say it ain’t so.
Rich Tokheim’s classic shop across from TD Ameritrade Park is a cornucopia of CWS shirts, trinkets, posters, Creighton and Nebraska gear and every college and pro hat imaginable.
I just saw Rich on Saturday, but he didn’t say anything. He probably knew how hard I would take it.
Thanks for all the years and memories, Rich. I’ll be by this week to get something I don’t need but can’t live without.