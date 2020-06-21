A special Sunday/Father’s Day/prefurlough week edition of First Downs and Second Guesses:
Call me crazy. I think there can be college football this fall.
But bring your umbrella. And a good deck of cards.
Have you ever attended a (College World Series) game that was delayed by rain? The game started. Then the skies unloaded. You sat under cover for two hours, listening to the organist, as rain pelted the tarp. Finally about 9:30 or 10 p.m., the game resumed with 500 wet folks still around.
I covered a Kansas City Chiefs night game years ago when it rained so hard it burst into the press box. Sheets of rain for two hours. The stadium was evacuated. About 11 p.m., it resumed.
And maybe you remember Scott Frost’s coaching debut at Nebraska. Storms blew in. The game was postponed until Sunday. Wait. The visitors are heading to the airport. Game canceled.
Or maybe you play golf. You start the round. Now here comes the lightning. The horn goes off. You head for the clubhouse grill. Play cards. You watch the radar and estimate when the storms are going to pass.
That’s exactly how I think this football season is going to play out.
Without the radar. There’s no such thing with COVID-19.
Even as the positive cases pile up around college football, I think there can be football this fall. But officials should start thinking about a mile outside the box and be extremely light on their feet.
Nebraska has 12 games on the schedule. How many will actually happen? Chances are, it won’t look like any football season you’ve ever seen.
>> NU plays at Northwestern on Oct. 3. The Wildcats are at Penn State the week before. What if several Northwestern players bring COVID-19 back and officials decide to shut down the team for two weeks so they can find out how far it spread?
>> What if any of NU’s opponents decide to shut down the season? You’re looking at a schedule with multiple bye weeks.
>> Is a full roster of 85 to 100-plus players really necessary this year? Should college football rosters be more like 50 to 60, a more manageable number to keep track of (with no guarantees)?
>> But what if you lose multiple players? It’s likely going to happen. The bullpen must be ready. If Adrian Martinez contracts COVID-19 in mid-September, he goes into quarantine for at least two weeks. Luke McCaffrey goes in for as long as he’s needed. And so forth down the depth chart.
Remember, there’s no putting these kids in a bubble. They’re going to class and will be exposed to all the classrooms, buildings and students and all of their germs.
>> Can Martinez or McCaffrey call plays through a mask?
>> With states facing spikes at different times, is the idea of a 12-game season with long road trips a folly?
Might this season turn out to be a series of exhibition games, including Nebraska-Kansas State or Nebraska-Kansas? How about Nebraska vs. UNK?
Perhaps this is the year to go retro, as in NU’s 1894 schedule: Lincoln High, Doane, Grinnell, Missouri, Iowa and Omaha YMCA.
What’s the point? Well, players want to play, coaches want to coach, fans want to watch and athletic directors need money. TV execs might have to do a lot of juggling.
The more likely scenario is that schools stick with the schedules on tap, and try to play as many of those as possible. Though I like the one-year idea of Big Ten West games only with a nonconference game or two.
An eight-game season might be all you can ask for this year, and it might also be a pipe dream.
Stay tuned. Don’t panic. Don’t relax. Don’t make plans. Two weeks ago, things were looking up. NU officials were promising a football season — with fans. The NCAA passed a training session for late July. It felt like we were turning a corner.
Two weeks later, positive COVID cases are popping up across the country and in all corners of locker rooms — with LSU and K-State the latest examples.
The notion that young folks generally do not get hospitalized or are asymptomatic might be true. But no college administrator is going to take a chance on an extreme case — with a tragic ending.
What we don’t know is how all those collisions with young men wearing helmets and pads will translate into the daily COVID numbers. Will the cases triple? Or will impact be minimal?
When it comes to germs, you aren’t just playing your opponent. You’re playing against the teams they have played, too.
The recent spike in cases should be a reminder — or second wake-up call — that the pandemic isn’t going away. It moves like an unpredictable twister or storm. Barring a vaccine, it’s going to be here, around us, through the rest of the year and possibly into 2021.
I still believe there can be sports, with a plan on how to react when positive tests pop up. Quarantine and keep testing.
I think it will take getting through some actual games to get to a point where the first instinct is to plod forward, not shut down. We’ll see if the NBA and MLB can do that.
As for college football, the end of July looks incredibly important. Let’s see where the cases are by then. Testing on campuses. The number of folks wearing masks even as restaurants and bars open back up.
Then, school officials will need a plan and a little luck. I think there can be football. What it looks like is anybody’s guess.
Patience. Moderation. Imagination. Resiliency. These are the Four Horsemen for 2020.
>> The 10% in budget cuts for NU’s athletic department weren’t a surprise. But if football season gets hit hard, it will be interesting to see how deep Bill Moos dips into that $60 million athletic reserve. And whether the $10 million the athletic department gives to the university goes away. That might need to be considered.
>> At Kansas. At Las Vegas. At Indiana. The Derrin Hansen Over America Tour is set.
Great work, UNO. Now we absolutely have to have a nonconference basketball season. And not just for kicks. Those games represent a huge chunk of UNO’s budget.
>> The NBA draft is now Oct. 16. The date for college prospects to withdraw and maintain their eligibility is Aug. 3. But will college players know if there’s going to be a college basketball season, shortened or otherwise, by then? Not likely.
These are tough decisions that take on a new weight this year.
>> This was supposed to be the epicenter of our greatest sports month. The Olympic Swim Trials were set to start Sunday. A day later, the College World Series championship series.
Now we wait until 2021. Josh Todd, Omaha Sports Commission president and executive director, says it will be worth the wait.
“First, (NCAA) volleyball Final Four — we hope,” Todd said. “Big Ten baseball. Hopefully, MLB draft — I have no idea what their plans are.
“Then, Swim Trials, CWS. U.S. Senior Open. Pinnacle Bank tournament. Then, the Olympic Curling Trials.
“We’ll be the first city to host two Olympic Trials, for summer and winter, in the same year.”
The Swim Trials will run from June 13 through 20 next summer — with the CWS beginning at the end of the Trials. That took some serious juggling with one year's notice.
“Usually you book those hotels three years in advance,” Todd said. “The CWS has their usual blocks. We had to accommodate the 1,300 swimmers and fans.
“Visit Omaha saved the day for us. They reached out to every single hotel in the metro. We were actually able to use more hotels and have more than enough.”
>> One more and I’m outta here: I have a sign at home that says, “Fatherhood: The toughest job you’ll ever love.”
Here’s to us dads. We aren’t perfect. We make mistakes. We give too much advice. I see my words of “wisdom” go in one ear and out the other. Just like my father’s words to me. But I always used to remember that advice. So maybe there’s hope.
I haven’t learned any great secrets to fatherhood. I tend to listen more. Show up. That’s the key. Show up.
I never wanted to be more than a sports writer. Then I became a dad. Now, sports scribe is what I do. Dad, that’s what I am.
