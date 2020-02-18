Omaha native and CWS analyst Kyle Peterson agrees to contract extension with ESPN

Kyle Peterson, an Omaha native, has reached a contract extension to continue in his role as one of the lead voices on ESPN and SEC Network’s college baseball coverage, the College World Series and Little League World Series.
“I am excited and appreciative to ESPN for the continued opportunity to cover a game that means so much to me,” Peterson said in a statement. “I grew up watching both the College World Series and the Little League World Series, and it is a privilege to cover each event annually. It’s outstanding to be partnered with people and a company that value the game of baseball so very much. I am proud of the growth within the sport over these past 17 years and I look forward to contributing to that growth moving forward.”
Peterson was named the 44th recipient of the Wilbur Snypp Award in 2019, presented annually by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association for outstanding contributions to college baseball.
“From Williamsport and Omaha, from Little League up to NCAA, he’s become the face of amateur baseball for us and we are thrilled he’ll continue to be a leading voice on our coverage,” ESPN senior coordinating producer Matt Sandulli said. “He’s touched virtually all of our baseball properties over the course of these two decades, and his influence and support extends to the softball community, as well. We value our long-standing relationship and we’re happy it will continue for years to come.”
Peterson, former first-round draft pick of the Milwaukee Brewers, joined ESPN in 2003 and provides analysis on regular-season and postseason college baseball game telecasts. He is also a lead studio analyst on ESPN’s College Baseball Selection Show.