TD Ameritrade Park

In a normal year the area around TD Ameritrade Park during the College World Series. Instead it sits empty, and will likely stay that way for a while.

TD Ameritrade Park looks beautiful.

The bright-green grass is trimmed just right, with the infield brushed in patterns fit for a first pitch.

But the downtown fixture that should be bustling with thousands of people this week will instead remain empty for the rest of the calendar year, according to Kristyna Engdahl, director of communications at the Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority.

“There’s nothing on the books for that facility until probably Creighton baseball in the 2021 season,” Engdahl said.

That means the ballpark will sit vacant for almost two full years. The last event there was the college home run derby in June 2019, held a few days after Vanderbilt won the College World Series. Creighton baseball, which plays at TD Ameritrade, didn't host a home game before its season and the CWS were canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“I mean, it’s kind of unthinkable, right?” Engdahl said. “People in Omaha love to come (to the CWS) and love to plan summer around it, and suddenly here we are without it.”

The grounds crew will maintain the park like usual through the summer and fall. The custodial crew will remain on payroll as well, helping to clean spaces that could’ve had human contact in the past few months.

In the past, the park has hosted non-baseball events including concerts, ice hockey and even a football league at one point.

But concerns about spread of the coronavirus remain, so there’s nothing on the books to make up for potential losses. Financial filings in 2018 show the park made a little more than $5 million off the CWS. Mayor Jean Stothert has estimated the city of Omaha could lose up to $70 million with the cancellation of the CWS.

The situation is similar at the CHI Health Center, which MECA also oversees. The arena and convention center are currently closed, but rooms in the convention center will begin to open again in mid-July, Engdahl said.

“We have a couple smaller meetings, under 1,000 people,” Engdahl said. “We’re working with those event organizers to make sure we’re all on the same page with the health and safety plan in place.”

Events in August are still tentatively scheduled to resume, including the Midwest Basketball Showcase, a youth club basketball tournament, from Aug. 6-9. The Dan + Shay concert on Aug. 13 is still scheduled, though Engdahl mentioned seating may be staggered. All that depends on the potential restrictions at the time, as well.

What’s for sure is the ballpark will be untouched for another nine months.

“It’s hard for a lot of people who adore the CWS, and for the businesses that sprung up around the ballpark,” Engdahl said. “We just have to forgo something we love to keep people safe. And we're looking forward already for 2021."

