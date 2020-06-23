The bright-green grass is trimmed just right, with the infield brushed in patterns fit for a first pitch.
But the downtown fixture that should be bustling with thousands of people this week will instead remain empty for the rest of the calendar year, according to Kristyna Engdahl, director of communications at the Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority.
“There’s nothing on the books for that facility until probably Creighton baseball in the 2021 season,” Engdahl said.
That means the ballpark will sit vacant for almost two full years. The last event there was the college home run derby in June 2019, held a few days after Vanderbilt won the College World Series. Creighton baseball, which plays at TD Ameritrade, didn't host a home game before its season and the CWS were canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.
“I mean, it’s kind of unthinkable, right?” Engdahl said. “People in Omaha love to come (to the CWS) and love to plan summer around it, and suddenly here we are without it.”
The grounds crew will maintain the park like usual through the summer and fall. The custodial crew will remain on payroll as well, helping to clean spaces that could’ve had human contact in the past few months.
In the past, the park has hosted non-baseball events including concerts, ice hockey and even a football league at one point.
But concerns about spread of the coronavirus remain, so there’s nothing on the books to make up for potential losses. Financial filings in 2018 show the park made a little more than $5 million off the CWS. Mayor Jean Stothert has estimated the city of Omaha could lose up to $70 million with the cancellation of the CWS.
The situation is similar at the CHI Health Center, which MECA also oversees. The arena and convention center are currently closed, but rooms in the convention center will begin to open again in mid-July, Engdahl said.
“We have a couple smaller meetings, under 1,000 people,” Engdahl said. “We’re working with those event organizers to make sure we’re all on the same page with the health and safety plan in place.”
Events in August are still tentatively scheduled to resume, including the Midwest Basketball Showcase, a youth club basketball tournament, from Aug. 6-9. The Dan + Shay concert on Aug. 13 is still scheduled, though Engdahl mentioned seating may be staggered. All that depends on the potential restrictions at the time, as well.
What’s for sure is the ballpark will be untouched for another nine months.
“It’s hard for a lot of people who adore the CWS, and for the businesses that sprung up around the ballpark,” Engdahl said. “We just have to forgo something we love to keep people safe. And we're looking forward already for 2021."
Out at the plate! Souther California's Frank Alfano tried to stretch a triple into a home run, but was tagged out by Tulsa catcher Mike Pemberton. The umpire pictured is Don Gust in a photo published June 16, 1971.
A cloud of dust can't obscure the fact that Cal State Fullerton center fielder Bobby Jones is out trying to stretch a double into a triple. Miami third baseman Rob Wood displays the ball after making the tag. Photo published June 5, 1988.
Wichita State base runner Joey Wilson ends up beneath Florida State second baseman Rocky Rau after breaking up an attempted double play by the Seminoles in the third inning. Photo published June 5, 1989.
Matt Welch of North Platte, Nebraska goes wild high-fiving everyone he can reach in his section after the bases-loaded hit in the sixth inning that produced two runs for the Huskers on opening day of the 2005 College World Series.
Greg Mahtook, left, and his son Gregory Mahtook, Jr., 8, of Lafayette, La., point to the flyover before the start of Texas's game against LSU at Rosenblatt Stadium on June 22, 2009. LSU center fielder Mikie Mahtook is the cousin of Gregory Mahtook, Jr.
Florida mascot 'Albert' and fan Taylor Doremus, 7, son of Tony and Christine Doremus of Omaha pose in front of the 'Road to Omaha' statue with South Carolina mascot 'Cocky' the Gamecock and fan Brady Evans, 6, of Chattanooga, TN., whose dad Rocky Evans played on the 2002 South Carolina CWS team.
Here's a shot of the 1970 College World Series crowd.
Umpire Bill Stewart listened patiently as Tulsa coach Gene Shell argued in vain on "out" call in 1971.
Reggie Tredway jumped, steadied himself on the grandstand railing and made the catch. Harvard rivals look on in grudging admiration in 1971.
Southern Cal Coach Rod Dedeaux protests a call in 1972.
A Georgia Southern quartet relaxed outside Blackstone Hotel in 1973. From left: John Tamargo, Rolando DeArmas, Steve Daniel and Keathel Chaucey.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Catcher Wayne Mears of Florida State grimaced in pain as Seton Hall's Mike O'Connor scored under the eye of umpire Sonny Nole during a second-inning collision in 1975.
Sliding Tom Kober of Seton Hall was forced out at second base in the fourth inning, but forced Longhorn Blair Stouffer's late relay to first base in 1975.
Caught in a rundown. Arizona's Al Lopez threw to Glen Wendt, who tagged out Clemson's Robert Bonnette between first and second base in 1976.
It's a double play! Ken Phelps of ASU upended Russ Quetti after an errant throw to first base. This photo was published June 17, 1976.
A desperate slide came up short. Oral Roberts' Audie Culbert is forced out at the plate by North Carolina catcher Lloyd Brewer as umpire Dale Williams looks on in 1978.
Record-setting crowd of 15,276 overflows the third base line at Rosenblatt Stadium on June 7, 1980.
Arizona State claimed its fifth CWS championship by defeating Oklahoma State 7-4 in 1981. Shown are outfielder Ricky Nelson and pitcher Jeff Ahern.
Oklahoma State bat girl Sonya Thomas and South Carolina mascot 'Cocky' are friends for the moment.
South Carolina second baseman Tom Williams leaps over Arizona State's Alvin Davis as he throws to first to complete a double play in the seventh inning. Photo published June 7, 1981.
A hero's welcome. Michigan players mob Casey Close, left, after his grand-slam homer put the Wolverines ahead 10-4 in a seven-run ninth inning. Photo published June 9, 1983.
Fullerton pitcher Todd Simmons, dark jersey top, and Texas' David Denny are tangled up in this fourth-inning collision. Photo published June 5, 1984.
Umpire Randy Christal works the Maine-Arizona game with the television camera on top of his mask. ESPN hoped to use the camera in other series games. Photo published June 1, 1986.
Miami's Greg Ellena, wearing batting helmet on the right, is mobbed by teammates after a game-winning homer that eliminated Mississippi State. Photo published June 9, 1985.
Mississippi State center fielder Dan Van Cleve leaps in vain for the ball.
Stanford's Toi Cook, No. 27, is safe at the plate in the third inning as Texas pitcher Curt Krippner is not in time to take the throw from catcher Brian Johnson. Photo published June 3, 1987.
Lightning strikes behind Oklahoma state players Tony Kounas, left, and Rocky Ward as they check out weather conditions during a rain delay. Photo published June 2, 1987.
Stanford celebrates winning its first CWS title in 1987. The Cardinal's best finish previously was third in 1967.
Wichita State pitcher Shane Durham sits in the dugout following the Shockers' loss to ASU. Photo published June 11, 1988.
Arizona State pitcher Rusty Kilgo shows the umpire the ball after tagging out Florida's Mike Moberg, who was trying to score on a wild pitch. Photo published June 8, 1988.
Third-base umpire Bob Jones asks fans to remove their banner that was draped over the left-field wall during the Cal State Long Beach-LSU game. Photo published June 6, 1989.
Wichita State's Mike Jones beats the tag of Texas pitcher Brian Dare in the second inning.
Dejection consumes Florida State catcher Matt Clements on the dugout steps. The loss was the Seminoles' second to Wichita State in three CWS clashes with the Shockers. Photo published June 10, 1989.