Major League Baseball wants its draft prospects to have a center-stage moment.
To create that, it needed a stage. And an audience. And some buzz. And, well, some prospects.
So MLB is bringing its 2020 amateur draft to college baseball’s mecca, hoping to benefit from the foothold the College World Series has here in Omaha — perhaps to the point that it’s able to one day capture some semblance of the drama and allure associated with similar events in other major sports.
“We want to take it out of a sterile setting in a studio, and make it real,” said Chris Marinak, MLB’s executive vice president for strategy, technology and innovation. “(To show fans) what it means to be drafted from kids who spent their whole life playing. Above all else, that’s the concept here.”
That’s where Omaha factors in. It’s the destination city for every college player. A season’s team goals are built with TD Ameritrade Park at the center.
Perhaps that’s reason enough for prospects to travel. Plus, the eight CWS teams are routinely filled with MLB draft picks — last year’s series had 60, including three first-rounders.
A later start date for the draft should make it more realistic for high school prospects to complete graduation or extended competition, according to Marinak. The last two years, this event began on the first Monday of June.
“To have that player hold up the jersey, and get the joy and experience of being at the draft — to have that moment with their family, friends, teammates,” Marinak said. “When we compare ourselves to other sports — basketball, football, hockey — that’s the big difference there.”
There are other differences, too, of course.
MLB teams don’t trade draft picks. Its selections also do not immediately earn a spot on their squads’ rosters. Some never make it to the majors. Plus, most baseball fans aren’t as familiar with the draftees — and even if they are, they’re often more focused on the regular-season games taking place at the exact same time.
When comparing the MLB draft product to the NFL’s much-anticipated event, there’s clearly a long way to go.
Last year, an estimated 600,000 fans attended the NFL draft’s three-day event in Nashville. More than 11 million people watched the draft on multiple networks, according to Sports Media Watch.
“Our draft should be an event that grows every year, that gets stronger and generates more fan interest,” Marinak said. “That doesn’t mean we’re going to have the same number of fans in the city as the NFL had for their draft last year. Or the same TV ratings. It means that we want to grow, and make the product better every year. I think (moving to Omaha) is one big step toward doing that.”
There presumably won’t be any immediate pushback from the college ranks — the goal for many top-end coaches had been to persuade MLB to move its draft off postseason competition days. The draft is set to take place June 10-12, before the CWS begins June 13.
But in a noticeable shift, NCAA officials who’d previously expressed apprehension about tying the professional game so closely with the CWS are now openly embracing the cross-promotional benefits of the partnership.
Perhaps MLB draft day can double as a celebration for college baseball, too.
The Wall Street Journal reported last year that the percentage of high school players drafted has declined for seven straight years. According to Baseball America, 51 of the 78 first-day selections in the 2019 MLB draft were college players (the second-highest rate all time).
Anthony Holman, the NCAA’s top administrator of the CWS, indicated that he and MLB representatives will continue to work closely to find more ways to improve the game.
“One doesn’t have to overtake the other,” Holman said. “We can live collaboratively, and in separate lanes. But I think the draft being in Omaha will be a great thing.”
There are plenty of details still to be determined.
Marinak said no ticketing plan has been developed yet. The draft’s first day will be hosted at the Holland Center — CWS squads will be invited, as well as local youth-league and high school teams.
Last year, Randy Johnson (D-backs) and Ryne Sandberg (Cubs) were among the former players who represented their teams on site at the draft. Will former stars attend in Omaha, too?
There’s also a question of the future. Marinak said no concrete plan is in place for Omaha and the MLB draft beyond 2020.
“You never know, first time you do something,” Marinak said. “But there’s a lot of optimism here from our office. I think it’s going to be a really positive thing.”
