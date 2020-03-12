In the latest major sports shoe to drop in Omaha, the College World Series will not be held this year over concerns about containing the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fate of this year’s series — hosted in Omaha every year since 1950 — was sealed Thursday afternoon when the NCAA announced that all remaining winter and spring championships are being canceled.
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert says the NCAA’s decision to cancel spring championships means the CWS “goes with it.”
She said the loss of this year’s event is a “severe blow” to Omaha’s economy, as past studies have put its economic impact on the city at about $70 million. But public health and public safety are the most important things, she said.
The people of CWS Inc., a non-profit organization that supports the event, were floored when the NCAA’s announcement was made Thursday afternoon.
“We’re very disappointed, but we’re supportive of the NCAA’s decision,” said Kathryn Morrissey, executive director of CWS Inc. “It was decided on the health and safety of student-athletes and fans, and we’re supportive of that.”
Morrissey said the NCAA wasn’t commenting on specific championships.
“But the CWS is a spring championship, and they’re canceling all remaining winter and spring championships,” she said.
CWS Inc. officials were hoping, “with us being literally the last championship on the NCAA calendar that that would buy us some time,” Morrissey said. “But it’s all so fluid and unprecedented. We understand why these decisions had to be made. We’re all in the position of saying whatever it takes to do the right thing. We’ve got to stand behind the NCAA and their judgment on this one.”
The CWS announcement was the latest in a string of decisions handed down by the NCAA that impacted major sporting events planned in Omaha.
On Wednesday, the NCAA announced that its March Madness men’s championship basketball games, including those set for Omaha next weekend, would be played without fans. But Thursday, the NCAA decided to not play the games at all. It canceled all remaining winter championships and all scheduled for this spring, including baseball.
“This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities,” the NCAA said in its statement.
The College World Series was one of two major events set for June in Omaha. The other, the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials, remains on for now.
“We will wait and see,” Stothert said. That decision will be made by a “different organization,” she said.
That’s presumably USA Swimming, the governing body for the sport that works with the Omaha Sports Commission to stage the event.
World-Herald staff writer Christopher Burbach contributed to this report.