Major League Baseball officially announces Omaha will host 2020 draft

"Placing the Draft in the competitive atmosphere of Omaha will bring greater exposure to the event and give future professional players a more rewarding draft day experience," MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.
"Major League Baseball is excited to bring the draft to the site of the College World Series, where the top collegiate players will be competing later that week for a national championship," Manfred said in a statement. "Placing the Draft in the competitive atmosphere of Omaha will bring greater exposure to the event and give future professional players a more rewarding draft day experience."
Manfred said in a press conference Wednesday that CWS teams, along with local high school and youth league baseball and softball teams would be invited to attend the draft’s first day.
The MLB had previously conducted its 40-round draft inside a TV studio in New Jersey. And often, the draft directly coincided with competition dates in the NCAA tournament — drawing criticism from college coaches.
But now, the draft will serve as a lead-in to the CWS.
"The College World Series is a world-class championship experience for student-athletes, coaches and fans,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a statement. "Major League Baseball's decision to move the draft to Omaha shines an additional spotlight on NCAA college baseball and the opportunity for our baseball student-athletes who may play professionally to pursue their dreams."
MLB No. 1 overall draft picks since 2000
2019: Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles
2018: Casey Mize, Detroit Tigers
2017: Royce Lewis, Minnesota Twins
2016: Mickey Moniak, Philadelphia Phillies
2015: Dansby Swanson, Arizona Diamondbacks
2014: Brady Aiken, Houston Astros
2013: Mark Appel, Houston Astros
2012: Carlos Correa, Houston Astros
2011: Gerrit Cole, Pittsburgh Pirates
2010: Bryce Harper, Washington Nationals
2009: Stephen Strasburg, Washington Nationals
2008: Tim Beckham, Tampa Bay Rays
2007: David Price, Vanderbilt
2006: Luke Hochevar, Kansas City Royals
2005: Justin Upton, Arizona Diamondbacks
2004: Matt Bush, San Diego Padres
2003: Delmon Young, Tampa Bay Rays
2002: Bryan Bullington, Pittsburgh Pirates
2001: Joe Mauer, Minnesota Twins
2000: Adrian Gonzalez, Florida Marlins
Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.