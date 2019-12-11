Major League Baseball officially announces Omaha will host 2020 draft

"Placing the Draft in the competitive atmosphere of Omaha will bring greater exposure to the event and give future professional players a more rewarding draft day experience," MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred officially announced Wednesday that Omaha will host the 2020 MLB draft, ahead of the College World Series.

The three-day draft will begin on Wednesday, June 10 (next year’s CWS starts on Saturday, June 13). The event will take place at the Holland Center.

The first day of the 2020 draft will be reserved solely for the first round of picks. That will be televised by MLB Network.

"Major League Baseball is excited to bring the draft to the site of the College World Series, where the top collegiate players will be competing later that week for a national championship," Manfred said in a statement. "Placing the Draft in the competitive atmosphere of Omaha will bring greater exposure to the event and give future professional players a more rewarding draft day experience."

Manfred said in a press conference Wednesday that CWS teams, along with local high school and youth league baseball and softball teams would be invited to attend the draft’s first day.

The MLB had previously conducted its 40-round draft inside a TV studio in New Jersey. And often, the draft directly coincided with competition dates in the NCAA tournament — drawing criticism from college coaches.

But now, the draft will serve as a lead-in to the CWS.

"The College World Series is a world-class championship experience for student-athletes, coaches and fans,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a statement. "Major League Baseball's decision to move the draft to Omaha shines an additional spotlight on NCAA college baseball and the opportunity for our baseball student-athletes who may play professionally to pursue their dreams."

MLB No. 1 overall draft picks since 2000

