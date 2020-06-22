Led by first-round draft picks Bobby Miller, pictured, and Reid Detmers, Louisville pinned its CWS hopes on its stellar starting rotation — until the coronavirus pandemic ended the NCAA baseball season. “It’ll always be a what if. ... It’s like a bad dream, it’s like a movie,” Louisville coach Dan McDonnell said.
In an alternate universe, this is championship week at the College World Series. And a pack of teams think they could still be playing.
The five-round Major League Baseball draft earlier this month was a bittersweet moment for NCAA programs celebrating their players while ruing a missed chance at Omaha in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Arizona State — which had a draft-high five players selected including its entire infield and closer — was trending toward its first CWS in a decade. Michigan, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt each lost four to the draft, with additional personnel departing as free agents.
“We never even got a team picture,” ASU coach Tracy Smith told USA Today. “We always do that in April, but our season just went bam.”
Georgia, which had been No. 2 in some polls, rolled out one of the country’s best 1-2 punches in starters Emerson Hancock and Cole Wilcox. Instead of grinding through regionals, their spring ended prematurely and they went No. 6 and No. 80 overall, leaving the Bulldogs to rebuild their rotation.
“I wouldn’t say they missed their window,” ESPN college baseball analyst Kyle Peterson said. “But it’s going to be hard to replicate what they had last year.”
Peterson, who would be on the broadcast for the best-of-three series this week, was en route to calling a matchup of CWS contenders in mid-March between Georgia (14-4) and Florida (16-1) when the season grounded out. Both could have easily been in Omaha this month.
Other could-haves in 2020 are familiar brands to fans of “The Greatest Show on Dirt.” The SEC was deep as usual — Mississippi (16-1) went from preseason unranked to top five and LSU (12-5) was coming along in addition to Vanderbilt, Georgia, Arkansas, Mississippi State and Florida. Texas Tech (16-3) and Oklahoma (14-4) were rising in the Big 12. UCLA (13-2) sat with ASU as elite Pac-12 clubs. ACC contenders included top-five Louisville (13-4) as well as Miami (12-4) and NC State (14-3).
Louisville in particular was set up for a long postseason run. Instead, its two aces, Reid Detmers and Bobby Miller, left as first-round picks. Outfielder Zach Britton went in the fifth.
“It’ll always be a what if,” Louisville coach Dan McDonnell told a local TV station. “What if this year had played out? But I’m not one to live in the past; we have to move on. It’s like a dream, it’s like a bad dream, it’s like a movie.”
Defending-champion Vanderbilt won 13 of its first 18 with perhaps the nation’s top rotation in Mason Hickman, Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker, who combined for a 1.28 ERA with 76 strikeouts in 49 1⁄3 innings. Hickman was the only draft-eligible member of the group and was taken along with No. 5 overall pick Austin Martin (shortstop) and other key arms.
While the offense lost much of the thump from its title team, the Commodores had talent to defend their crown. Vandy coach Tim Corbin told The Tennessean he can’t let himself indulge in speculation.
“If I think about it too long, I would get emotional about it,” Corbin said.
Other coaches have echoed that sentiment. Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco told the school website, “Do I think this team was good enough to go to Omaha and win a championship? Yes.”
UCLA’s John Savage told the L.A. Daily News: “We were playing as well as anybody.” Texas Tech’s Tim Tadlock said on a local radio show: “We definitely had something special.”
Despite a slow start, Michigan (8-7) still had much of its roster back from a CWS finals run in 2019. Now most major contributors are gone after starting pitcher Jeff Criswell was drafted ahead of three other position players.
Peterson said while many teams must reload, Florida should be the consensus No. 1 to begin next season because of what it retained. The Gators lost their catcher as an undrafted free agent and a pair of recruits to the draft, but otherwise bring back an entire roster that is “absurdly good.”
“If you don’t vote them No. 1, you’re not paying attention to what they did,” Peterson said. “Because they have a big-time class coming in and they have literally everyone coming back.”
* * *
The Omaha Eight
The eight teams who could have ended their season in Omaha, picked by Evan Bland:
Arizona State: The Devils, with the No. 1 overall draft pick in Spencer Torkelson and more 2020 draft picks than any other team, were rich with hitting talent.
Florida: A CWS regular, the Gators had won 16 of their first 17 and boasted a loaded, young roster ideally suited for a postseason run.
Georgia: The Bulldogs featured two of the best starting pitchers in the country and were rolling entering conference play.
Louisville: With two starting pitchers that just went in the first round of the MLB draft, getting to Omaha was just the start of the Cardinals’ goals.
Oklahoma: A dark-horse pick, the Sooners could have made their first CWS appearance in a decade powered by a starting rotation that was entirely lost to the draft this month.
Texas Tech: The Big 12 squad was reloading nicely after the 2019 draft hit it hard – including a 16-3 start and a squad that was top-70 in scoring, ERA and fielding percentage.
Vanderbilt: Defending its title would have been tough, but perhaps the country’s deepest group of pitchers would have made it fun to watch.
UCLA: With 15 upperclassmen on their roster, the Bruins were primed to break through to the final eight after a hard-to-believe seven-year absence.
