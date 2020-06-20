This year’s cancellation of the College World Series hits close to home for Kyle Peterson.
The former Stanford pitcher and current ESPN baseball analyst said he has been struggling, especially the past few weeks. It affected him so much last Friday that he drove to TD Ameritrade Park just to check out the place.
“That Friday just before the series starts is one of my favorite days,” he said. “All of the teams are practicing and there’s this great buzz all around the stadium.”
But there was no buzz this year. Peterson said about the only activity near the ballpark was a COVID-19 testing station in an adjacent parking lot.
“It sounds kind of funny, but I went down there because I wanted to see which way the wind was blowing, in or out from the outfield,” he said. “I knew there weren’t going to be any games, but I was still curious about that.”
Peterson, like many others, has only his CWS memories this year. The coronavirus led to the premature end of the college baseball season in mid-March, three months before the series was scheduled to start.
It’s a tough go for Peterson, the Omaha Creighton Prep grad who pitched for the Cardinal in the CWS before signing with the Milwaukee Brewers. Injuries brought an early end to his pro career in 2002, and he joined ESPN as a baseball analyst for several events, including the CWS.
“This was the first time that I’d been home in the spring since I was 18,” the 44-year-old Peterson said. “If there’s a silver lining, it’s that I’ve seen my family a lot more and been involved in my kids’ activities.”
He said the cancellation of the college baseball season was so stunning that he had difficulty dealing with it.
“I would go to the office every day, and for two weeks I pretty much stared at the wall,” he said. “It was really depressing.”
Peterson is the president and CEO of Omaha’s Colliers International, which offers global commercial real estate services.
On the baseball front, he has tried to keep busy with other duties. One has been as an analyst — working from home — for ESPN’s coverage of Korean games.
“I wake up in the middle of the night, throw some water on my face and then I’m on the air,” he said. “It’s fun but it’s definitely different.”
Peterson added that doing analysis on those Korean games from afar presents its own challenge.
“We cover them a little differently than a major league game,” he said. “There’s more of an informal angle to the broadcasts because we know fans probably aren’t hanging on every pitch.”
Peterson and play-by-play man Jon Sciambi took time during Friday morning’s broadcast of the game between the Doosan Bears and the LG Twins to discuss a pitcher’s blue glove.
He said working from home also has presented a few obstacles.
“I’ve been talking a few times and the dog has jumped up in my lap,” he said. “But I make it through the broadcasts and then I’m usually back in bed by 6 a.m.”
Peterson also helped last week with ESPN’s two-day coverage of the MLB draft, which originally was going to be in Omaha to coincide with the CWS.
“We were all really looking forward to that,” he said. “Hopefully they can have it here next year.”
He said he sympathizes with all of the college teams, but especially the ones that appeared poised to make a championship run this year.
“Georgia was loaded and Arizona State appeared to be really strong, too,” he said. “The players on those teams will never know how this season might have gone.”
In addition to the CWS, Peterson said he will miss working at the Little League World Series — yet another baseball event scrubbed by COVID-19.
“The college baseball postseason and the Little League Series are my two favorite events,” he said. “I’ve been there (Williamsport, Pennsylvania) pretty much every year for the past 17, and the loss of that event has to be crippling to that town.”
Peterson said he looks forward to next year with the hope that baseball — including the CWS — gets back to normal.
“Coming down to the empty stadium last week, I got pretty emotional,” he said. “No fans, no ESPN trucks, no nothing. I can’t wait until we get back to the way it was.”
Here's a shot of the 1970 College World Series crowd.
Out at the plate! Souther California's Frank Alfano tried to stretch a triple into a home run, but was tagged out by Tulsa catcher Mike Pemberton. The umpire pictured is Don Gust in a photo published June 16, 1971.
A cloud of dust can't obscure the fact that Cal State Fullerton center fielder Bobby Jones is out trying to stretch a double into a triple. Miami third baseman Rob Wood displays the ball after making the tag. Photo published June 5, 1988.
Wichita State base runner Joey Wilson ends up beneath Florida State second baseman Rocky Rau after breaking up an attempted double play by the Seminoles in the third inning. Photo published June 5, 1989.
Matt Welch of North Platte, Nebraska goes wild high-fiving everyone he can reach in his section after the bases-loaded hit in the sixth inning that produced two runs for the Huskers on opening day of the 2005 College World Series.
Greg Mahtook, left, and his son Gregory Mahtook, Jr., 8, of Lafayette, La., point to the flyover before the start of Texas's game against LSU at Rosenblatt Stadium on June 22, 2009. LSU center fielder Mikie Mahtook is the cousin of Gregory Mahtook, Jr.
Florida mascot 'Albert' and fan Taylor Doremus, 7, son of Tony and Christine Doremus of Omaha pose in front of the 'Road to Omaha' statue with South Carolina mascot 'Cocky' the Gamecock and fan Brady Evans, 6, of Chattanooga, TN., whose dad Rocky Evans played on the 2002 South Carolina CWS team.
Umpire Bill Stewart listened patiently as Tulsa coach Gene Shell argued in vain on "out" call in 1971.
Reggie Tredway jumped, steadied himself on the grandstand railing and made the catch. Harvard rivals look on in grudging admiration in 1971.
Southern Cal Coach Rod Dedeaux protests a call in 1972.
A Georgia Southern quartet relaxed outside Blackstone Hotel in 1973. From left: John Tamargo, Rolando DeArmas, Steve Daniel and Keathel Chaucey.
Catcher Wayne Mears of Florida State grimaced in pain as Seton Hall's Mike O'Connor scored under the eye of umpire Sonny Nole during a second-inning collision in 1975.
Sliding Tom Kober of Seton Hall was forced out at second base in the fourth inning, but forced Longhorn Blair Stouffer's late relay to first base in 1975.
Caught in a rundown. Arizona's Al Lopez threw to Glen Wendt, who tagged out Clemson's Robert Bonnette between first and second base in 1976.
It's a double play! Ken Phelps of ASU upended Russ Quetti after an errant throw to first base. This photo was published June 17, 1976.
A desperate slide came up short. Oral Roberts' Audie Culbert is forced out at the plate by North Carolina catcher Lloyd Brewer as umpire Dale Williams looks on in 1978.
Record-setting crowd of 15,276 overflows the third base line at Rosenblatt Stadium on June 7, 1980.
Arizona State claimed its fifth CWS championship by defeating Oklahoma State 7-4 in 1981. Shown are outfielder Ricky Nelson and pitcher Jeff Ahern.
Oklahoma State bat girl Sonya Thomas and South Carolina mascot 'Cocky' are friends for the moment.
South Carolina second baseman Tom Williams leaps over Arizona State's Alvin Davis as he throws to first to complete a double play in the seventh inning. Photo published June 7, 1981.
A hero's welcome. Michigan players mob Casey Close, left, after his grand-slam homer put the Wolverines ahead 10-4 in a seven-run ninth inning. Photo published June 9, 1983.
Fullerton pitcher Todd Simmons, dark jersey top, and Texas' David Denny are tangled up in this fourth-inning collision. Photo published June 5, 1984.
Umpire Randy Christal works the Maine-Arizona game with the television camera on top of his mask. ESPN hoped to use the camera in other series games. Photo published June 1, 1986.
Miami's Greg Ellena, wearing batting helmet on the right, is mobbed by teammates after a game-winning homer that eliminated Mississippi State. Photo published June 9, 1985.
Mississippi State center fielder Dan Van Cleve leaps in vain for the ball.
Stanford's Toi Cook, No. 27, is safe at the plate in the third inning as Texas pitcher Curt Krippner is not in time to take the throw from catcher Brian Johnson. Photo published June 3, 1987.
Lightning strikes behind Oklahoma state players Tony Kounas, left, and Rocky Ward as they check out weather conditions during a rain delay. Photo published June 2, 1987.
Stanford celebrates winning its first CWS title in 1987. The Cardinal's best finish previously was third in 1967.
Wichita State pitcher Shane Durham sits in the dugout following the Shockers' loss to ASU. Photo published June 11, 1988.
Arizona State pitcher Rusty Kilgo shows the umpire the ball after tagging out Florida's Mike Moberg, who was trying to score on a wild pitch. Photo published June 8, 1988.
Third-base umpire Bob Jones asks fans to remove their banner that was draped over the left-field wall during the Cal State Long Beach-LSU game. Photo published June 6, 1989.
Wichita State's Mike Jones beats the tag of Texas pitcher Brian Dare in the second inning.
Dejection consumes Florida State catcher Matt Clements on the dugout steps. The loss was the Seminoles' second to Wichita State in three CWS clashes with the Shockers. Photo published June 10, 1989.