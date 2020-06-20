Kyle Peterson

Kyle Peterson, shown here in 2011, has been a key part of ESPN's coverage of the College World Series. Peterson grew up in Omaha and still lives in the area.

 MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD

This year’s cancellation of the College World Series hits close to home for Kyle Peterson.

The former Stanford pitcher and current ESPN baseball analyst said he has been struggling, especially the past few weeks. It affected him so much last Friday that he drove to TD Ameritrade Park just to check out the place.

“That Friday just before the series starts is one of my favorite days,” he said. “All of the teams are practicing and there’s this great buzz all around the stadium.”

But there was no buzz this year. Peterson said about the only activity near the ballpark was a COVID-19 testing station in an adjacent parking lot.

“It sounds kind of funny, but I went down there because I wanted to see which way the wind was blowing, in or out from the outfield,” he said. “I knew there weren’t going to be any games, but I was still curious about that.”

Peterson, like many others, has only his CWS memories this year. The coronavirus led to the premature end of the college baseball season in mid-March, three months before the series was scheduled to start.

It’s a tough go for Peterson, the Omaha Creighton Prep grad who pitched for the Cardinal in the CWS before signing with the Milwaukee Brewers. Injuries brought an early end to his pro career in 2002, and he joined ESPN as a baseball analyst for several events, including the CWS.

“This was the first time that I’d been home in the spring since I was 18,” the 44-year-old Peterson said. “If there’s a silver lining, it’s that I’ve seen my family a lot more and been involved in my kids’ activities.”

He said the cancellation of the college baseball season was so stunning that he had difficulty dealing with it.

“I would go to the office every day, and for two weeks I pretty much stared at the wall,” he said. “It was really depressing.”

Peterson is the president and CEO of Omaha’s Colliers International, which offers global commercial real estate services.

On the baseball front, he has tried to keep busy with other duties. One has been as an analyst — working from home — for ESPN’s coverage of Korean games.

“I wake up in the middle of the night, throw some water on my face and then I’m on the air,” he said. “It’s fun but it’s definitely different.”

Peterson added that doing analysis on those Korean games from afar presents its own challenge.

“We cover them a little differently than a major league game,” he said. “There’s more of an informal angle to the broadcasts because we know fans probably aren’t hanging on every pitch.”

Peterson and play-by-play man Jon Sciambi took time during Friday morning’s broadcast of the game between the Doosan Bears and the LG Twins to discuss a pitcher’s blue glove.

He said working from home also has presented a few obstacles.

“I’ve been talking a few times and the dog has jumped up in my lap,” he said. “But I make it through the broadcasts and then I’m usually back in bed by 6 a.m.”

Peterson also helped last week with ESPN’s two-day coverage of the MLB draft, which originally was going to be in Omaha to coincide with the CWS.

“We were all really looking forward to that,” he said. “Hopefully they can have it here next year.”

He said he sympathizes with all of the college teams, but especially the ones that appeared poised to make a championship run this year.

“Georgia was loaded and Arizona State appeared to be really strong, too,” he said. “The players on those teams will never know how this season might have gone.”

In addition to the CWS, Peterson said he will miss working at the Little League World Series — yet another baseball event scrubbed by COVID-19.

“The college baseball postseason and the Little League Series are my two favorite events,” he said. “I’ve been there (Williamsport, Pennsylvania) pretty much every year for the past 17, and the loss of that event has to be crippling to that town.”

Peterson said he looks forward to next year with the hope that baseball — including the CWS — gets back to normal.

“Coming down to the empty stadium last week, I got pretty emotional,” he said. “No fans, no ESPN trucks, no nothing. I can’t wait until we get back to the way it was.”

Photos: College World Series through the years

Check out the best photos from the College World Series, dating back to the 1950s.

1 of 98