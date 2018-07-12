Extension will keep former Husker coach Dave Van Horn at Arkansas through 2023

HARRISON, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said he’s agreed to a contract extension through the 2023 season after leading the Razorbacks to a runner-up finish at the College World Series last month.
Van Horn, who completed his 16th season at Arkansas, said that the deal includes options for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. He declined to release specifics.
Van Horn’s current contract runs through 2021, with an annual base package of $775,000.
The 57-year-old Van Horn, who’s 643-364 at Arkansas, has taken seven teams to the CWS — including Nebraska in 2001 and 2002.
This season, the Razorbacks were one out away from the program’s first national title. But Oregon State eventually rallied to win the final two games of the best-of-three championship series.
