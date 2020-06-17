Empty feeling: What we lost without the CWS goes beyond Cinderella teams and rally routines

It might have been any day this week. As sure as the calendar flipped to June every year, Rich Stoffers and his son always found time to spend together at the College World Series.
The pair began the streak more than two decades ago, when Jake was in grade school and Rich was a high school baseball coach and educator at different stops in eastern Iowa. Now the elder Stoffers is a recent retiree while his son — who once served as a student-manager for coach Fred Hoiberg’s Iowa State basketball teams — is pushing 30 with his own career.
This year, Rich Stoffers would have trekked from his home in Coon Rapids, Iowa. As usual, he would have bought a hat and Jake would have asked if he really needed another one. They would have walked around TD Ameritrade Park and found a burger before entering and rooting more for a slugfest than any particular team.
“The CWS was our father-and-son thing,” Rich Stoffers said. “And we didn’t have tickets, so every year we’d have to deal with scalpers. And those College World Series scalpers, they’re a tough bunch over there, believe me.”
Anyone even loosely associated with Omaha’s summer classic had a three-month notice when the COVID-19 pandemic settled on the country in mid-March and the NCAA canceled “The Greatest Show on Dirt.” While denial may have been an effective coping mechanism in April and May, the empty reality is impossible to ignore this week without college baseball’s showcase event in town for a 71st straight year.
The void is a financial haymaker for Omaha — studies estimate the economic impact for the 12-day CWS to be roughly $70 million. But walk around the parking lot that is usually the Omaha Baseball Village. Gaze at the sea of empty blue seats and metal outfield bleachers. Visit a quiet venue nearby.
What this missed series is really leaving behind is the chance to stack more memories on years of tradition.
The tournament moved to TD Ameritrade Park in 2011 and brought much of the quirky charm from decades on the hill at Rosenblatt Stadium. But this week, left field will not suck. Right field will not suck. Streakers and wayward beach balls are staying home. Beer gardens are just patches of dry ground.
Absent are Cinderella qualifiers like Southern Mississippi (2009), Stony Brook (2012) and UC Santa Barbara (2016). Teams like Michigan, which last season became the first Big Ten school to reach the finals in 53 years. Unlikely champions such as Pepperdine (1992), Fresno State (2008) and Coastal Carolina (2016). New household names to join the likes of Warren Morris, Huston Street, Whit Merrifield or Kumar Rocker.
No teams mean no fans. Vanderbilt was a favorite to repeat, but the infamous “Vandy Whistler” is nowhere to be heard this week. The 74-year-old devotee, whose real name is Preacher Franklin, had even begun to tone down the decibel level last year at the request of ESPN.
“I never drank, I never smoked, I don’t cuss, I’ve never done drugs and I’ve never been arrested,” Franklin told The World-Herald last year. “But I do love my Vanderbilt sports.’”
The 2019 CWS attendance total was 332,054 across 15 games, essentially even with 2018. Among them this summer won’t be Texas superfan Scott Wilson, whose 1975 Longhorn Cadillac — with horns for a hood ornament and burnt-orange paint job — has been in an Omaha parking lot every June since 1981. The press box will be empty, missing official scorer Shamus McKnight (a Nebraska communications official) and statistician Rob Anderson (a Creighton sports information rep).
And, oh, the characters. The late legendary Texas coach Augie Garrido. Now-retired Florida State coach Mike Martin, who once said his four favorite words are, “See you in Omaha!” Mic’d-up umpires and their humorous exchanges with batters.
Viral moments were sure to emerge, too. Like the extra ‘L’ on the “COLLLEGE WORLD SERIES” across the top of the third-base dugout in 2013. Or Sammy DiDonato, the 10-year-old who had an epic live stare down with an ESPN camera in 2016. In 2018, Mississippi State fan Terry Powell jokingly trolled a local television station during an interview.
“My wife’s boyfriend sold his prosthetic leg on Craigslist to afford me the opportunity to be here,” Powell said then. “They get alone time and I get a chance to be in Omaha.”
Powell’s MSU team used rally bananas that year, two years after Coastal Carolina rode a stuffed monkey named Rafiki — who appeared in midgame interviews and went everywhere with the team — to glory. A season before that, Arkansas players created the “rally campfire,” taping bats together with an empty bubblegum bucket on top. When the team heated up on the field, they warmed their hands over the pretend flames.
What’s lost in 2020 is Bowling for Soup’s “(Ready or Not) Omaha Nebraska” song that plays before each game. Weather watching — the 2018 CWS had more than 11 hours of rain delays while thunderstorms canceled opening ceremonies in 2012 and 2017. There will be no partaking of novelty food items like the one-pound Colossal Tot, lobster truffle fries, Grand Slam Nachos, pickle fries with bacon dipping sauce or Smoke Rings (onion rings topped with pulled pork and other savory items).
Fans won’t hear ESPN analyst Kyle Peterson, an Omaha native, on broadcasts this month. The network will miss the ratings after last year’s Vanderbilt-Michigan Game 3 of the finals delivered the third-largest CWS audience overall since 2014. The event annually draws many of ESPN’s best baseball numbers, including major league contests.
No CWS means no building on the momentum of last year’s first MLB game in Omaha, which pitted the Royals against the Tigers and filled the stadium. Instead of the major league draft playing out at the Holland Center a few blocks south of the park, it was done virtually and trimmed from 40 rounds to five.
Local businesses — also losing the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, Big Ten baseball tourney and U.S. Swim Trials this summer — are taking a fastball to the wallet. Hotels will miss tens of thousands of “room nights” snapped up by fans and youth teams. Vendors, venues and part-time workers whiff on potential income.
Kevin Culjat is the owner of the nearby bar Lefty O’Tooles as well as Rocco’s Pizza and Cantina, the former Goodnight’s Pizza that is a seeing-eye grounder from the stadium. He should be serving hordes of fans from LSU and Arkansas and making friends with anyone whose team is making a run.
“Instead I’m out playing golf with my son,” Culjat said. “It’s not a horrible thing to be doing — I just wish I wasn’t doing it right now.”
Businesses are hurting beyond their bottom line, Culjat said. His sister-in-law would come from South Carolina to work the CWS. So would friends from Colorado. He would see buddies from Chicago every year because of baseball.
And while there’s no crying in baseball, the mourning isn’t over yet.
“It created such an awesome energy for the city of Omaha that’s not going to be there now,” Culjat said. “For the next two weeks, you’re just going to walk around and it’s not going to be the same.”