With the College World Series out of the picture, something has to fill those vacant TV time slots.
Welcome to the world of Dan Margulis, senior director of programming at ESPN.
“It’s been a challenge, that’s for sure,” he said. “It definitely has tested our creativity.”
The losses of the CWS and other events — the Women’s College World Series and the Little League World Series — are just part of the problem for ESPN programmers. The network also has been carrying on without Major League Baseball and the NBA.
But Margulis, who first joined ESPN as an intern in the programming department, said he has tried to remain upbeat despite all of the sporting upheaval.
“Trying to figure out new ways to do something is not always a bad thing,” he said. “It will be interesting to see if we make some permanent changes because of the way we’ve had to do things.”
Due to coronavirus concerns, some ESPN broadcasters have been calling events from their homes. Margulis said that change in mindset includes him.
“I’ve done some programming from my deck,” he said. “We’ve been doing a lot of Zoom calls and trying to do the best we can.”
Margulis added that ESPN has continued to broadcast quality programs, citing the recent 10-part documentary “The Last Dance” about Michael Jordan and the Bulls.
“We’re trying to be creative in everything we’re doing,” he said. “That show was very well received and proved we still have a lot of viewers out there.”
According to Nielsen, “The Last Dance” averaged about 6 million viewers and drew the highest ratings of any ESPN documentary since 2004.
But filling other vacant hours hasn’t been so easy.
The network has broadcast Korean League baseball, drone racing, classic mixed-martial arts bouts and the sport of cornhole — a game often played in backyards or at tailgates.
“Right now, I don’t think there’s anything we wouldn’t at least consider,” Margulis said. “We’ve had to do a lot of outside-the-box thinking.”
In some ways, recent ESPN programming resembles the network’s early days, when it was a struggle to find something to broadcast. Fans quickly became acquainted with Australian Rules Football and other little-known sports.
“It’s kind of a combination of ‘Wide World of Sports’ and ‘Back to the Future,’ ” Margulis said. “We’re just looking for the most creative ways to satisfy sports fans.”
Margulis said it’s been a challenge since the sports world began shutting down in mid-March because of COVID-19.
“Nobody really knew how long this was going to last,” he said. “We’ve been taking it one day at a time.”
More immediately, Margulis said he misses the CWS both professionally and on a personal level.
“I’d usually come into Omaha for a few days,” he said. “It’s such a great community event.”
Looking ahead, Margulis said he is hopeful that MLB owners and players will iron out differences and that the college football season will go on as planned this fall. The NBA season is tentatively scheduled to resume July 31.
“I’d like to think things are going to be resolved,” he said. “It’s been tough, but hopefully better times are ahead.”