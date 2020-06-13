I could hear it in the voice of the employee at The Cake Gallery. I could hear it when coworkers found out.
You’re going to ... smash a cake? For the College World Series photo shoot? (No. Technically, we were going to smash two cakes. We need a backup in case something goes wrong the first time.)
Everyone thought I was crazy. One, the College World Series was canceled. Two, you’re wasting a cake. (Again, it was two cakes.)
But there is a method to the madness, and it began in May 2019.
Every year, The World-Herald puts together a CWS section. That’s what you get in Saturday’s paper the day the series begins.
It’s a huge project, between 24 to 36 pages. There are dozens of stories and profiles of each team.
“Well, next year will be easy. It’s the 10th year it’s been downtown,” sports editor Thad Livingston said as we gathered for the meeting for last year’s CWS section.
Oh man, we hit it out the park! We already figured out the hardest part 12 months ahead of time
It was a great concept: 2020 would be a celebration for TD Ameritrade Park and everyone involved with the CWS. The move downtown wasn’t smooth, but in its 10th year, look at how the event has changed. Look at north downtown.
Take a bow. Happy 10th College World Series, TDAP.
But a pandemic had other plans.
There are certainly more important things than sports, but that doesn’t mean sports aren’t important.
Now, instead of a big party for two weeks, there will be no College World Series in Omaha for the first time since 1949.
So how does it feel?
Like rain that cancels the New Year’s Day parade. Like the car in front of you taking the last parking space.
Like someone smashing your cake with a baseball bat. (Well, two cakes.)