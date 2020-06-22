Kim Giles has subbed out her phone and steno pad, what’s typically required to keep all the requests in order while she’s quick-striding through the back halls of TD Ameritrade Park for two-plus weeks in June.
She’s wielding gardening tools instead.
And Giles isn’t really happy about that.
This year would have been her 19th College World Series. She would have hopped in the car, made the nine-hour drive across Illinois and Iowa, settled into a hotel room — then plummeted headfirst into the most chaotic, most exhilarating, most draining and most stressful stretch of days of her job with the NCAA.
If the CWS is a Mustang, Giles is one of the many devoted souls who form its engine.
She sets up lodging, arranges staff meals, distributes parking passes, helps tend to clients in suites, manages the schedule for top CWS officials ...
“I wonder sometimes how I do keep it all straight,” Giles said by phone this month. “But you get in a groove when you’re there, you come to expect that. And I’m really missing that right now.”
The coronavirus canceled Omaha’s beloved CWS.
It’s a gut-wrenching reality for the players and local fans — but it’s also devastating to those who’re used to carving out a couple of weeks in June to help ensure the event is cherished.
There’s Anthony Russo, the stadium emcee who entertains fans on the TD Ameritrade Park big screen between innings. He was in Detroit last week, helping his mom move into a new house. When he’s done, he’ll make a trip to Omaha to see more family and friends — that’s the June tradition, right?
“The College World Series is much more than baseball to Omaha,” he said. “It’s just a different atmosphere, a family-type atmosphere. You feel like you’re part of Omaha.”
Megan Hall, the NCAA’s assistant director of championships, alliances and game presentation, got her first taste of the event last year. She loved it.
By January, she and her staff formed the event’s marketing and community engagement plans. And she was eager to see how the enhanced initiatives took hold.
But now she’s at home in Indianapolis thinking ahead to next year.
And there’s Kevin Kugler, a nationally known TV and radio sportscaster who has called CWS games for Westwood One since 2004. It’s not easy for Kugler, an Omahan, to remember a summer not based around the CWS.
So when this year’s calendar turned to June, it hit him. No summer baseball. He found himself wondering about the iconic CWS moments that could have been in 2020.
What did we miss?
A historic game. A legendary home run. Maybe just the one-on-one camaraderie and fellowship and the memories you build collaborating with friends.
But Omaha will have the chance to showcase its event-hosting mastery again.
That’s always what impressed Creighton baseball coach Ed Servais the most.
“There are so many people working behind the scenes to make sure the teams — the student-athletes — have a great experience here,” Servais said. “And you feel bad for those planners, those volunteers. They have to be crushed. I’m crushed.”
Servais is one of those who gives some of his time to the CWS right about now.
He is the point man for scheduling team practices. At Creighton’s facility, at Bellevue East’s field, in Millard or wherever there’s an open field. It gets a little hectic — since seemingly every coach has the same time and location preferences.
But Servais embraces it, like most around the CU athletic department.
Creighton Sports Information Director Rob Anderson and his team assist with media requests, stat-keeping and other operations. Anderson has missed maybe 15 CWS games in 17 years.
Curtis Self, CU’s associate athletic trainer, has been setting up a medical clinic at the CWS ballparks for the past 11 years. He secures the event’s primary physician and an orthopedist and internal medicine doctor for every game. He’s got a dentist, optometrist and massage therapist on call, as well.
Self and his athletic training staff also arrive at TD Ameritrade Park at least four hours ahead of first pitch, just in case teams need anything. They’ll fill up water coolers in the dugout before the game or help administer an X-ray after it.
“It makes for some long, long days,” Self said. “But it’s awesome. It’s what I love to do. And we have a great group of athletic trainers and physicians that work with us and help provide this care.”
But they’re not needed this year.
Nobody is. The ballpark sits empty.
The CWS bracket finals would have started this weekend.
That fact is not lost on Giles.
She gets to spend her extra free time in the yard now — “the garden has evolved greatly,” she said with a laugh. But plucking weeds just doesn’t offer the same sense of fulfillment as rushing to ensure mementos get placed in a player’s locker or hustling up an access key to a staffer in a suite.
Certainly, there are plenty of summer responsibilities to keep her occupied as an assistant coordinator within the NCAA’s championship and alliances sector.
But June’s different this year. Everyone is still adjusting to that.
“I’m grateful to be working,” Giles said. “But it’s not the same, just that feeling where you’re constantly busy, and you’re working to make an event special for others. It’s a sad thing.”
Here's a shot of the 1970 College World Series crowd.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Umpire Bill Stewart listened patiently as Tulsa coach Gene Shell argued in vain on "out" call in 1971.
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Out at the plate! Souther California's Frank Alfano tried to stretch a triple into a home run, but was tagged out by Tulsa catcher Mike Pemberton. The umpire pictured is Don Gust in a photo published June 16, 1971.
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Reggie Tredway jumped, steadied himself on the grandstand railing and made the catch. Harvard rivals look on in grudging admiration in 1971.
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Southern Cal Coach Rod Dedeaux protests a call in 1972.
THE WORLD-HERALD
A Georgia Southern quartet relaxed outside Blackstone Hotel in 1973. From left: John Tamargo, Rolando DeArmas, Steve Daniel and Keathel Chaucey.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Catcher Wayne Mears of Florida State grimaced in pain as Seton Hall's Mike O'Connor scored under the eye of umpire Sonny Nole during a second-inning collision in 1975.
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sliding Tom Kober of Seton Hall was forced out at second base in the fourth inning, but forced Longhorn Blair Stouffer's late relay to first base in 1975.
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Caught in a rundown. Arizona's Al Lopez threw to Glen Wendt, who tagged out Clemson's Robert Bonnette between first and second base in 1976.
THE WORLD-HERALD
It's a double play! Ken Phelps of ASU upended Russ Quetti after an errant throw to first base. This photo was published June 17, 1976.
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
A desperate slide came up short. Oral Roberts' Audie Culbert is forced out at the plate by North Carolina catcher Lloyd Brewer as umpire Dale Williams looks on in 1978.
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Record-setting crowd of 15,276 overflows the third base line at Rosenblatt Stadium on June 7, 1980.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Arizona State claimed its fifth CWS championship by defeating Oklahoma State 7-4 in 1981. Shown are outfielder Ricky Nelson and pitcher Jeff Ahern.
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma State bat girl Sonya Thomas and South Carolina mascot 'Cocky' are friends for the moment.
JIM BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
South Carolina second baseman Tom Williams leaps over Arizona State's Alvin Davis as he throws to first to complete a double play in the seventh inning. Photo published June 7, 1981.
JIM BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
A hero's welcome. Michigan players mob Casey Close, left, after his grand-slam homer put the Wolverines ahead 10-4 in a seven-run ninth inning. Photo published June 9, 1983.
JOHN J. GAPS III/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fullerton pitcher Todd Simmons, dark jersey top, and Texas' David Denny are tangled up in this fourth-inning collision. Photo published June 5, 1984.
JOHN J. GAPS III/THE WORLD-HERALD
Umpire Randy Christal works the Maine-Arizona game with the television camera on top of his mask. ESPN hoped to use the camera in other series games. Photo published June 1, 1986.
RICHARD JANDA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Miami's Greg Ellena, wearing batting helmet on the right, is mobbed by teammates after a game-winning homer that eliminated Mississippi State. Photo published June 9, 1985.
CHRIS YOUNG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State center fielder Dan Van Cleve leaps in vain for the ball.
MEL EVANS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Toi Cook, No. 27, is safe at the plate in the third inning as Texas pitcher Curt Krippner is not in time to take the throw from catcher Brian Johnson. Photo published June 3, 1987.
MEL EVANS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lightning strikes behind Oklahoma state players Tony Kounas, left, and Rocky Ward as they check out weather conditions during a rain delay. Photo published June 2, 1987.
MEL EVANS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford celebrates winning its first CWS title in 1987. The Cardinal's best finish previously was third in 1967.
CHRIS YOUNG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wichita State pitcher Shane Durham sits in the dugout following the Shockers' loss to ASU. Photo published June 11, 1988.
A cloud of dust can't obscure the fact that Cal State Fullerton center fielder Bobby Jones is out trying to stretch a double into a triple. Miami third baseman Rob Wood displays the ball after making the tag. Photo published June 5, 1988.
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Arizona State pitcher Rusty Kilgo shows the umpire the ball after tagging out Florida's Mike Moberg, who was trying to score on a wild pitch. Photo published June 8, 1988.
CHRIS YOUNG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Third-base umpire Bob Jones asks fans to remove their banner that was draped over the left-field wall during the Cal State Long Beach-LSU game. Photo published June 6, 1989.
CHRIS YOUNG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wichita State's Mike Jones beats the tag of Texas pitcher Brian Dare in the second inning.
JIM BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wichita State base runner Joey Wilson ends up beneath Florida State second baseman Rocky Rau after breaking up an attempted double play by the Seminoles in the third inning. Photo published June 5, 1989.
CHRIS YOUNG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dejection consumes Florida State catcher Matt Clements on the dugout steps. The loss was the Seminoles' second to Wichita State in three CWS clashes with the Shockers. Photo published June 10, 1989.