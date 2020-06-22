20200621_spo_cws (copy)

“There are so many people working behind the scenes to make sure the teams ... have a great experience here,” Creighton coach Ed Servais said. “They have to be crushed. I’m crushed.”

Kim Giles has subbed out her phone and steno pad, what’s typically required to keep all the requests in order while she’s quick-striding through the back halls of TD Ameritrade Park for two-plus weeks in June.

She’s wielding gardening tools instead.

And Giles isn’t really happy about that.

This year would have been her 19th College World Series. She would have hopped in the car, made the nine-hour drive across Illinois and Iowa, settled into a hotel room — then plummeted headfirst into the most chaotic, most exhilarating, most draining and most stressful stretch of days of her job with the NCAA.

If the CWS is a Mustang, Giles is one of the many devoted souls who form its engine.

She sets up lodging, arranges staff meals, distributes parking passes, helps tend to clients in suites, manages the schedule for top CWS officials ...

“I wonder sometimes how I do keep it all straight,” Giles said by phone this month. “But you get in a groove when you’re there, you come to expect that. And I’m really missing that right now.”

The coronavirus canceled Omaha’s beloved CWS.

It’s a gut-wrenching reality for the players and local fans — but it’s also devastating to those who’re used to carving out a couple of weeks in June to help ensure the event is cherished.

There’s Anthony Russo, the stadium emcee who entertains fans on the TD Ameritrade Park big screen between innings. He was in Detroit last week, helping his mom move into a new house. When he’s done, he’ll make a trip to Omaha to see more family and friends — that’s the June tradition, right?

“The College World Series is much more than baseball to Omaha,” he said. “It’s just a different atmosphere, a family-type atmosphere. You feel like you’re part of Omaha.”

Megan Hall, the NCAA’s assistant director of championships, alliances and game presentation, got her first taste of the event last year. She loved it.

By January, she and her staff formed the event’s marketing and community engagement plans. And she was eager to see how the enhanced initiatives took hold.

But now she’s at home in Indianapolis thinking ahead to next year.

And there’s Kevin Kugler, a nationally known TV and radio sportscaster who has called CWS games for Westwood One since 2004. It’s not easy for Kugler, an Omahan, to remember a summer not based around the CWS.

So when this year’s calendar turned to June, it hit him. No summer baseball. He found himself wondering about the iconic CWS moments that could have been in 2020.

What did we miss?

A historic game. A legendary home run. Maybe just the one-on-one camaraderie and fellowship and the memories you build collaborating with friends.

But Omaha will have the chance to showcase its event-hosting mastery again.

That’s always what impressed Creighton baseball coach Ed Servais the most.

“There are so many people working behind the scenes to make sure the teams — the student-athletes — have a great experience here,” Servais said. “And you feel bad for those planners, those volunteers. They have to be crushed. I’m crushed.”

Servais is one of those who gives some of his time to the CWS right about now.

He is the point man for scheduling team practices. At Creighton’s facility, at Bellevue East’s field, in Millard or wherever there’s an open field. It gets a little hectic — since seemingly every coach has the same time and location preferences.

But Servais embraces it, like most around the CU athletic department.

Creighton Sports Information Director Rob Anderson and his team assist with media requests, stat-keeping and other operations. Anderson has missed maybe 15 CWS games in 17 years.

Curtis Self, CU’s associate athletic trainer, has been setting up a medical clinic at the CWS ballparks for the past 11 years. He secures the event’s primary physician and an orthopedist and internal medicine doctor for every game. He’s got a dentist, optometrist and massage therapist on call, as well.

Self and his athletic training staff also arrive at TD Ameritrade Park at least four hours ahead of first pitch, just in case teams need anything. They’ll fill up water coolers in the dugout before the game or help administer an X-ray after it.

“It makes for some long, long days,” Self said. “But it’s awesome. It’s what I love to do. And we have a great group of athletic trainers and physicians that work with us and help provide this care.”

But they’re not needed this year.

Nobody is. The ballpark sits empty.

The CWS bracket finals would have started this weekend.

That fact is not lost on Giles.

She gets to spend her extra free time in the yard now — “the garden has evolved greatly,” she said with a laugh. But plucking weeds just doesn’t offer the same sense of fulfillment as rushing to ensure mementos get placed in a player’s locker or hustling up an access key to a staffer in a suite.

Certainly, there are plenty of summer responsibilities to keep her occupied as an assistant coordinator within the NCAA’s championship and alliances sector.

But June’s different this year. Everyone is still adjusting to that.

“I’m grateful to be working,” Giles said. “But it’s not the same, just that feeling where you’re constantly busy, and you’re working to make an event special for others. It’s a sad thing.”

