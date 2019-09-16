Grant will help fields affected by flooding
College World Series of Omaha Inc. and the NCAA will fund grants for baseball and softball fields damaged by flooding during the spring.
Organizations interested in applying for the grants must complete an application online at www.cwsomaha.com. Applications are accepted through Oct. 1. All applicants will receive a response in January 2020.
The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes
The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.