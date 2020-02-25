Five baseball and softball programs in eastern Nebraska on Tuesday received a total of $103,000 in grants awarded by CWS of Omaha Inc. and the NCAA.

Three organizations whose fields were damaged by floods received $70,000. Of that, $50,000 went to the Waterloo-Valley Recreation Association for Chris Frank Field, which was totally submerged by flooding in 2019.

The Omaha Suburban Athletic Association received $5,000 to upgrade Roanoke Park, and $15,000 went to Graves Park Forever in Wakefield.

Grants of $25,000 went to Creighton University and $8,328 to Omaha's Police Athletics for Community Engagement program.

Since 1972, more than $4.2 million has been distributed to community programs.

