This touch-screen video board situated outside TD Ameritrade Park can provide visitors with information about College World Series history or places to visit in Omaha.

College World Series fans have another reason to hang out around the exterior of TD Ameritrade Park.

An interactive touch screen was unveiled Tuesday morning at the base of the steps leading up to Gate 1, just a few feet away from the picture-friendly Road to Omaha sculpture.

The 65-inch video board has more than 1,000 display pages of information about the ballpark and the CWS. Users can access a 360-degree image of the field, view photos and videos of past CWS award winners and championship teams, and examine a landmark-heavy map of the city.

Staff members are also committed to regularly sanitizing and disinfecting the touch screen surface to adhere to CDC guidelines during the ongoing pandemic.

“We thought it was a great idea, and a good way to help enhance the experience for fans when they can’t go into the stadium,” said Kathryn Morrissey, executive director of CWS of Omaha Inc.

Morrissey’s office is right across 13th Street from the stadium. And even outside of baseball season, she said she and her staff will peak out the windows and spot visitors gawking at the CWS host site.

Maybe sight-seers will peek inside the closed gates or take photos of the Road to Omaha sculpture. Inevitably, they will have questions about the park, or the event’s history, or the city.

Now there's a way to answer some of those inquiries, Morrissey said. With just a few light taps on a screen.

“This is such a vibrant area, and it’s grown so much,” Morrissey said. “We wanted to have a resource for our (visitors).”

SectorNow, a Lincoln-based company that specializes in touch-screen technology, made a pitch to produce the video board two years ago. The Douglas County Visitor Improvement Fund covered the cost.

The screen incorporates a layer of infrared light to ensure it properly responds to the touch of a finger. It is protected by a weather-proof box, and there are fans inside the mounted case to keep the monitor cool during summer.

The hope, too, is that Tuesday’s unveiling will be just the first of many, according to Morrissey. Maybe in a couple years, she’d like to have helpful video kiosks outside the stadium box office or along 10th Street, where the general admission line forms on CWS game days.

“We took a chance on it,” Morrissey said. “I’m not aware of anything like this around here. So we’re excited.”

