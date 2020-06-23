College World Series fans have another reason to hang out around the exterior of TD Ameritrade Park.
An interactive touch screen was unveiled Tuesday morning at the base of the steps leading up to Gate 1, just a few feet away from the picture-friendly Road to Omaha sculpture.
The 65-inch video board has more than 1,000 display pages of information about the ballpark and the CWS. Users can access a 360-degree image of the field, view photos and videos of past CWS award winners and championship teams, and examine a landmark-heavy map of the city.
Staff members are also committed to regularly sanitizing and disinfecting the touch screen surface to adhere to CDC guidelines during the ongoing pandemic.
“We thought it was a great idea, and a good way to help enhance the experience for fans when they can’t go into the stadium,” said Kathryn Morrissey, executive director of CWS of Omaha Inc.
Morrissey’s office is right across 13th Street from the stadium. And even outside of baseball season, she said she and her staff will peak out the windows and spot visitors gawking at the CWS host site.
Maybe sight-seers will peek inside the closed gates or take photos of the Road to Omaha sculpture. Inevitably, they will have questions about the park, or the event’s history, or the city.
Now there's a way to answer some of those inquiries, Morrissey said. With just a few light taps on a screen.
“This is such a vibrant area, and it’s grown so much,” Morrissey said. “We wanted to have a resource for our (visitors).”
SectorNow, a Lincoln-based company that specializes in touch-screen technology, made a pitch to produce the video board two years ago. The Douglas County Visitor Improvement Fund covered the cost.
The screen incorporates a layer of infrared light to ensure it properly responds to the touch of a finger. It is protected by a weather-proof box, and there are fans inside the mounted case to keep the monitor cool during summer.
The hope, too, is that Tuesday’s unveiling will be just the first of many, according to Morrissey. Maybe in a couple years, she’d like to have helpful video kiosks outside the stadium box office or along 10th Street, where the general admission line forms on CWS game days.
“We took a chance on it,” Morrissey said. “I’m not aware of anything like this around here. So we’re excited.”
Here's a shot of the 1970 College World Series crowd.
Out at the plate! Souther California's Frank Alfano tried to stretch a triple into a home run, but was tagged out by Tulsa catcher Mike Pemberton. The umpire pictured is Don Gust in a photo published June 16, 1971.
A cloud of dust can't obscure the fact that Cal State Fullerton center fielder Bobby Jones is out trying to stretch a double into a triple. Miami third baseman Rob Wood displays the ball after making the tag. Photo published June 5, 1988.
Wichita State base runner Joey Wilson ends up beneath Florida State second baseman Rocky Rau after breaking up an attempted double play by the Seminoles in the third inning. Photo published June 5, 1989.
Matt Welch of North Platte, Nebraska goes wild high-fiving everyone he can reach in his section after the bases-loaded hit in the sixth inning that produced two runs for the Huskers on opening day of the 2005 College World Series.
Greg Mahtook, left, and his son Gregory Mahtook, Jr., 8, of Lafayette, La., point to the flyover before the start of Texas's game against LSU at Rosenblatt Stadium on June 22, 2009. LSU center fielder Mikie Mahtook is the cousin of Gregory Mahtook, Jr.
Florida mascot 'Albert' and fan Taylor Doremus, 7, son of Tony and Christine Doremus of Omaha pose in front of the 'Road to Omaha' statue with South Carolina mascot 'Cocky' the Gamecock and fan Brady Evans, 6, of Chattanooga, TN., whose dad Rocky Evans played on the 2002 South Carolina CWS team.
Check out the best photos from the College World Series, dating back to the 1950s.
Umpire Bill Stewart listened patiently as Tulsa coach Gene Shell argued in vain on "out" call in 1971.
Reggie Tredway jumped, steadied himself on the grandstand railing and made the catch. Harvard rivals look on in grudging admiration in 1971.
Southern Cal Coach Rod Dedeaux protests a call in 1972.
A Georgia Southern quartet relaxed outside Blackstone Hotel in 1973. From left: John Tamargo, Rolando DeArmas, Steve Daniel and Keathel Chaucey.
Catcher Wayne Mears of Florida State grimaced in pain as Seton Hall's Mike O'Connor scored under the eye of umpire Sonny Nole during a second-inning collision in 1975.
Sliding Tom Kober of Seton Hall was forced out at second base in the fourth inning, but forced Longhorn Blair Stouffer's late relay to first base in 1975.
Caught in a rundown. Arizona's Al Lopez threw to Glen Wendt, who tagged out Clemson's Robert Bonnette between first and second base in 1976.
It's a double play! Ken Phelps of ASU upended Russ Quetti after an errant throw to first base. This photo was published June 17, 1976.
A desperate slide came up short. Oral Roberts' Audie Culbert is forced out at the plate by North Carolina catcher Lloyd Brewer as umpire Dale Williams looks on in 1978.
Record-setting crowd of 15,276 overflows the third base line at Rosenblatt Stadium on June 7, 1980.
Arizona State claimed its fifth CWS championship by defeating Oklahoma State 7-4 in 1981. Shown are outfielder Ricky Nelson and pitcher Jeff Ahern.
Oklahoma State bat girl Sonya Thomas and South Carolina mascot 'Cocky' are friends for the moment.
South Carolina second baseman Tom Williams leaps over Arizona State's Alvin Davis as he throws to first to complete a double play in the seventh inning. Photo published June 7, 1981.
A hero's welcome. Michigan players mob Casey Close, left, after his grand-slam homer put the Wolverines ahead 10-4 in a seven-run ninth inning. Photo published June 9, 1983.
Fullerton pitcher Todd Simmons, dark jersey top, and Texas' David Denny are tangled up in this fourth-inning collision. Photo published June 5, 1984.
Umpire Randy Christal works the Maine-Arizona game with the television camera on top of his mask. ESPN hoped to use the camera in other series games. Photo published June 1, 1986.
Miami's Greg Ellena, wearing batting helmet on the right, is mobbed by teammates after a game-winning homer that eliminated Mississippi State. Photo published June 9, 1985.
Mississippi State center fielder Dan Van Cleve leaps in vain for the ball.
Stanford's Toi Cook, No. 27, is safe at the plate in the third inning as Texas pitcher Curt Krippner is not in time to take the throw from catcher Brian Johnson. Photo published June 3, 1987.
Lightning strikes behind Oklahoma state players Tony Kounas, left, and Rocky Ward as they check out weather conditions during a rain delay. Photo published June 2, 1987.
Stanford celebrates winning its first CWS title in 1987. The Cardinal's best finish previously was third in 1967.
Wichita State pitcher Shane Durham sits in the dugout following the Shockers' loss to ASU. Photo published June 11, 1988.
Arizona State pitcher Rusty Kilgo shows the umpire the ball after tagging out Florida's Mike Moberg, who was trying to score on a wild pitch. Photo published June 8, 1988.
Third-base umpire Bob Jones asks fans to remove their banner that was draped over the left-field wall during the Cal State Long Beach-LSU game. Photo published June 6, 1989.
Wichita State's Mike Jones beats the tag of Texas pitcher Brian Dare in the second inning.
Dejection consumes Florida State catcher Matt Clements on the dugout steps. The loss was the Seminoles' second to Wichita State in three CWS clashes with the Shockers. Photo published June 10, 1989.