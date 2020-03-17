The College World Series ticket refund process is underway.

Season ticket holders who used a credit card for their purchases should receive their refunds in the next 30 days. Those who paid with cash, by check or by money order should expect a refund in 120 days.

There is an option for season ticket holders to apply their 2020 refund to payment for 2021 CWS tickets, but an application form must be filled out by March 27. Visit CWSOmaha.com or NCAA.com/CWSTickets for more information.

Fans who bought general admission ticket books with a credit card will receive a refund in the next few weeks. Any ticket book purchased at the box office should be returned to the CHI Health Center for a refund.

The NCAA canceled the 2020 CWS last week to combat the spread of the coronavirus disease, COVID-19. The event had been held in Omaha every year since 1950.

For further questions regarding the ticket refund policy, contact CWS Inc. via email (info@cwsomaha.com) or by phone (402-554-4422).

