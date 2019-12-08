Sophomore Marcus Zegarowski passes to a teammate during Creighton's 95-76 win over Nebraska Saturday at the CHI Health Center. Zegarowski finished with a game-high 30 points. He added nine rebounds and six assists.
CU’s point guard raced downcourt in transition and darted into the lane. But his drive got cut off. No problem. He simply rose up and sunk a turnaround jumper from about 8 feet.
That was Marcus Zegarowski’s first bucket on a masterpiece Saturday for the sophomore, whose offensive game is evolving so quickly that Creighton opponents may soon be forced to adjust their defensive priorities.
Zegarowski flourished inside the heart of Nebraska’s defense during that 95-76 win, draining mid-range Js, finishing floaters and guiding in lay-ups. He torched NU for 30 points — perhaps most notably, the 6-foot-1 guard was 9 of 12 INSIDE the arc.
The Huskers’ defensive plan in the halfcourt was not unlike many of CU’s opponents’ strategies this year. Generally, NU tried to stay attached to shooters (like Ty-Shon Alexander and Mitch Ballock). It wanted to prevent the alley-oop lob out of the pick-and-roll — the big man defender often sank deep into the lane.
As a result, Zegarowski had room. All kinds of room. And he took advantage.
“He’s a heck of a player,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. “(He scores) from all three levels. He can hit the 3, he’s a very good finisher around the rim and he can hit the mid-range pull-up shot.”
Especially lately.
Zegarowski’s made 23 of his 29 2-point field goal tries (79.3%) in his last three games. He’s totaled 17 assists during that span, too. Zegarowski even earned a Saturday Twitter shoutout from ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas.
Creighton point guard Marcus Zegarowski had 30 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists against Nebraska. He controlled the game and is one of the nation’s best guards. Zegarowski is Fred VanVleet. pic.twitter.com/G0yKpGbVQp
Zegarowski said Saturday he’s just trying to be aggressive when penetrating into the middle of the lane — he wants to react decisively depending on the defense’s tactics, whether that means creating a shot for himself or a teammate.
Coach Greg McDermott complimented Zegarowski’s improvement Saturday. Then he added that the point guard’s impact goes beyond his playmaking ability.
“He’s really emerged and taken the next step as a leader as well, which has been encouraging to see,” McDermott said.
More observations from Creighton’s victory over Nebraska.
>> A couple CU players mentioned the importance of beating the Huskers — because they know how much the Bluejay fan base cares about this annual in-state series. The passion from the stands poured out on to the court. Freshman Shereef Mitchell said it was evident from the opening tip. “The atmosphere was crazy,” he said. “The fans, they were cheering loud — they were our sixth man. That really helps us a lot.”
>> McDermott said reserve center Kelvin Jones (foot) was a gametime decision Saturday. Jones stretched out but didn’t feel healthy enough to go. Said McDermott: “Hopefully with six days before our next game we can get him back on the floor."
>> Eliminating Creighton’s 3-point looks in transition was the No. 1 item on Nebraska’s defensive scouting report, according to Hoiberg. The Huskers did not follow through. The Jays’ first three shots of the game were 3-pointers that came within the first five seconds of the shot clock (they made two). Ty-Shon Alexander pulled up and hit a 3-pointer on the break to make it 18-2 at the 14:16 mark. The speed of CU’s attack often catches teams off guard. Nebraska was another victim.
>> Damien Jefferson said he’s been working on his jump shot a lot lately. After practice. Before practice. After games. Before games. According to Jefferson, it’s footwork, it’s body posture, it’s a mentality of just being ready to shoot. So the fact that he was able to knock down two of his three 3-pointers Saturday was rewarding, Jefferson said. He’s now 3 of 18 from long range this year. But he’ll keep shooting. No one has told him not to, Jefferson said.
>> One more note on Zegarowski: He’s one of just 20 players in Division I this year to score at least 30 points in two different games. On the season, Zegarowski is now averaging a team-best 19.6 points per game (third in the Big East).
>> Creighton doesn't play again until Friday when it hosts UT Rio Grande Valley (4-5).
Creighton Head Coach Greg McDermott, left, and Nebraska Head Coach Fred Hoiberg shakes hands before the start of the game at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski, right, passes the ball away from Nebraska's Dachon Burke Jr., and Thorir Thorbjarnarson, center, during the second half at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
From left: Nebraska Special Assistant to the Head Coach, Bobby Lutz, Assistant Coaches Doc Sadler and Armon Gates react to a Creighton score as Nebraska Head Coach Fred Hoiberg, right, walks away at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton Head Coach Greg McDermott, left, and Nebraska Head Coach Fred Hoiberg shakes hands before the start of the game at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton Damien Jefferson celebrates the first basket of the game, a three-point basket against Nebraska CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton Christian Bishop dunks over Nebraska's Thorir Thorbjarnarson in the first half at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Nebraska Head Coach Fred Hoiberg reacts to big first half lead by Creighton at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton's Christian Bishop, center, fights for the opening tipoff with Nebraska's Yvan Ouedraogo, left, and Haanif Cheatham, right, at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Cam Mack, tries to dribble past Creighton's Shereef Mitchell in the first half at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton Christian Bishop dunks over Nebraska's Thorir Thorbjarnarson in the first half at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton fans taunt the Nebraska football team's lack of a bowl game at a basketball game between the two teams at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski, right, passes the ball away from Nebraska's Dachon Burke Jr., and Thorir Thorbjarnarson, center, during the second half at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander shoots in between Nebraska's Dachon Burke Jr., left, and Cam Mack, right, at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski shoots a basket over Nebraska's Dachon Burke Jr., left, and Cam Mack, center, in the second half at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
From left: Nebraska Special Assistant to the Head Coach, Bobby Lutz, Assistant Coaches Doc Sadler and Armon Gates react to a Creighton score as Nebraska Head Coach Fred Hoiberg, right, walks away at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton and Nebraska fans react differently to a play at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton's Christian Bishop grabs a rebound in front of Nebraska's Haanif Cheatham at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton's Mitch Ballock, right, stretches to grab a pass over Nebraska's Matej Kavas at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton's Mitch Ballock, right, stretches to grab a pass over Nebraska's Matej Kavas at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton's Mitch Ballock looks to pass the ball against Nebraska at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell dibbles past Nebraska's Charlie Easley in the second half at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Nebraska Head Coach Fred Hoiberg got his first taste of the in-state rivalry with Creighton at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton's Jett Canfield looks to pass the ball against Nebraska at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton's Jalen Windham dribbles the ball against Nebraska at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton's Jordan Scurry looks to pass the ball against Nebraska at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton and Nebraska fans react differently to a play at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
