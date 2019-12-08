MZ pass

Sophomore Marcus Zegarowski passes to a teammate during Creighton's 95-76 win over Nebraska Saturday at the CHI Health Center. Zegarowski finished with a game-high 30 points. He added nine rebounds and six assists.

CU’s point guard raced downcourt in transition and darted into the lane. But his drive got cut off. No problem. He simply rose up and sunk a turnaround jumper from about 8 feet.

That was Marcus Zegarowski’s first bucket on a masterpiece Saturday for the sophomore, whose offensive game is evolving so quickly that Creighton opponents may soon be forced to adjust their defensive priorities.

Zegarowski flourished inside the heart of Nebraska’s defense during that 95-76 win, draining mid-range Js, finishing floaters and guiding in lay-ups. He torched NU for 30 points — perhaps most notably, the 6-foot-1 guard was 9 of 12 INSIDE the arc.

The Huskers’ defensive plan in the halfcourt was not unlike many of CU’s opponents’ strategies this year. Generally, NU tried to stay attached to shooters (like Ty-Shon Alexander and Mitch Ballock). It wanted to prevent the alley-oop lob out of the pick-and-roll — the big man defender often sank deep into the lane.

As a result, Zegarowski had room. All kinds of room. And he took advantage.

“He’s a heck of a player,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. “(He scores) from all three levels. He can hit the 3, he’s a very good finisher around the rim and he can hit the mid-range pull-up shot.”

Especially lately.

Zegarowski’s made 23 of his 29 2-point field goal tries (79.3%) in his last three games. He’s totaled 17 assists during that span, too. Zegarowski even earned a Saturday Twitter shoutout from ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas.

Zegarowski said Saturday he’s just trying to be aggressive when penetrating into the middle of the lane — he wants to react decisively depending on the defense’s tactics, whether that means creating a shot for himself or a teammate.

Coach Greg McDermott complimented Zegarowski’s improvement Saturday. Then he added that the point guard’s impact goes beyond his playmaking ability.

“He’s really emerged and taken the next step as a leader as well, which has been encouraging to see,” McDermott said.

More observations from Creighton’s victory over Nebraska.

>> A couple CU players mentioned the importance of beating the Huskers — because they know how much the Bluejay fan base cares about this annual in-state series. The passion from the stands poured out on to the court. Freshman Shereef Mitchell said it was evident from the opening tip. “The atmosphere was crazy,” he said. “The fans, they were cheering loud — they were our sixth man. That really helps us a lot.”

>> McDermott said reserve center Kelvin Jones (foot) was a gametime decision Saturday. Jones stretched out but didn’t feel healthy enough to go. Said McDermott: “Hopefully with six days before our next game we can get him back on the floor."

>> Eliminating Creighton’s 3-point looks in transition was the No. 1 item on Nebraska’s defensive scouting report, according to Hoiberg. The Huskers did not follow through. The Jays’ first three shots of the game were 3-pointers that came within the first five seconds of the shot clock (they made two). Ty-Shon Alexander pulled up and hit a 3-pointer on the break to make it 18-2 at the 14:16 mark. The speed of CU’s attack often catches teams off guard. Nebraska was another victim.

>> Damien Jefferson said he’s been working on his jump shot a lot lately. After practice. Before practice. After games. Before games. According to Jefferson, it’s footwork, it’s body posture, it’s a mentality of just being ready to shoot. So the fact that he was able to knock down two of his three 3-pointers Saturday was rewarding, Jefferson said. He’s now 3 of 18 from long range this year. But he’ll keep shooting. No one has told him not to, Jefferson said.

>> One more note on Zegarowski: He’s one of just 20 players in Division I this year to score at least 30 points in two different games. On the season, Zegarowski is now averaging a team-best 19.6 points per game (third in the Big East).

>> Creighton doesn't play again until Friday when it hosts UT Rio Grande Valley (4-5).

