Was it a game-winning shot? A la Michael Jordan or Keith Smart from the wing?
Maybe a rebound and dunk in one motion like Lorenzo Charles?
Or it could have been controversial. Say calling a timeout in the waning seconds that a team didn’t have.
Well, no. It actually came down to the No. 68.
The World-Herald bracket “played” its championship Sunday, and Creighton’s Cinderella run finally came to an end. The Bluejays fell to Gonzaga in the final of our mythical NCAA tournament.
As a No. 2 seed, Creighton knocked off No. 1 seeds Kansas and Baylor in consecutive games. But the Jays couldn’t pull off that feat a third time in losing to the top-seeded Bulldogs.
It was disappointing that Creighton didn’t get a chance to play in the real NCAA tournament after one of the greatest seasons in school history. That’s one reason why we had to play the tournament out.
We used the same rules and guidelines followed by the NCAA committee to create a bracket. And with the help of voting by World-Herald readers and a panel of local experts, along with a random number generator, we contested every game.
During its run, CU benefited from some home cooking from Jays fans in the reader voting. But Creighton was a No. 2 seed for a reason. And with the right numbers coming up a couple of times, it pulled a pair of upsets to reach the Final Four and the championship game.
In the end, the Jays had their chances in the title game, too.
While our expert panel gave Gonzaga more than an 80 percent chance to win, fans voted the contest almost 50-50. When those figures were averaged, Creighton had 32 chances in 100 to win it.
The final number spit out by our number generator was 68. Among the 32 numbers that had randomly been assigned to Creighton were 60, 62, 64, 66 and 67. But not 68. It was like a 3-pointer clanking off the rim at the buzzer — a la Gordon Hayward’s shot against Duke 10 years ago.
So now that our bracket has concluded, hopefully, that provided some sliver of March Madness — and some hope for next year for Bluejay fans. Hey, Creighton could return its entire starting lineup next season. Hopefully, the tournament — the actual tournament — will return, too.
As is customary at the end of the college basketball season, many of the sport's national scribes have started turning the calendar to next year by releasing their way-too-early top 25 predictions. Creighton's getting a lot of good pub.
