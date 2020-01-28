NU/CU women's basketball

Both the Creighton and Nebraska women's basketball teams are on the NCAA Tournament bubble according to the latest ESPN Bracketology projection. 

 KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD HERALD

The Nebraska women’s basketball team is on the right side of the NCAA tournament bubble in ESPN’s latest bracketology forecast, released Tuesday. Creighton — which won at NU in November — is on the outside looking in after a slump without its best player, Jaylyn Agnew.

The 13-7 Jays have lost three of their past four Big East games and Agnew — CU’s leading scorer, rebounder and 3-point shooter — has missed the past two losses. A month ago, Creighton was in the bracket produced by ESPN, but it is now among the first four out.

NU is projected as a No. 10 seed headed to the Stanford region. Its first-round opponent — this seems unlikely but would be fascinating — is South Dakota, the former stop of NU coach Amy Williams, who took the Coyotes to new heights and left the program better than she found it.

Nebraska is one of nine Big Ten teams projected to make the NCAA tournament. Iowa is the highest-projected seed at No. 3. The Big Ten is benefiting from a particularly down year in the Big 12.

Photos: Creighton women defeat Nebraska

1 of 20

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-219-3790,

twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription