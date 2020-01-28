The Nebraska women’s basketball team is on the right side of the NCAA tournament bubble in ESPN’s latest bracketology forecast, released Tuesday. Creighton — which won at NU in November — is on the outside looking in after a slump without its best player, Jaylyn Agnew.
The 13-7 Jays have lost three of their past four Big East games and Agnew — CU’s leading scorer, rebounder and 3-point shooter — has missed the past two losses. A month ago, Creighton was in the bracket produced by ESPN, but it is now among the first four out.
NU is projected as a No. 10 seed headed to the Stanford region. Its first-round opponent — this seems unlikely but would be fascinating — is South Dakota, the former stop of NU coach Amy Williams, who took the Coyotes to new heights and left the program better than she found it.
Nebraska is one of nine Big Ten teams projected to make the NCAA tournament. Iowa is the highest-projected seed at No. 3. The Big Ten is benefiting from a particularly down year in the Big 12.
1 of 20
Creighton's Temi Carda tries to block Nebraska's Sam Haiby during the game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday, November 24, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Leigha Brown shoots over Creighton's Olivia Elger during the game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday, November 24, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Isabelle Bourne goes up for a basket against Creighton's Mykel Parham during the game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday, November 24, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ashtyn Veerbeek shoots under the basket as Creighton's Mykel Parham tries to block during the game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday, November 24, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green is seen during the game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday, November 24, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Hannah Whitish is hugged by head coach Amy Williams while celebrating 1,000 career points before the game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday, November 24, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Hannah Whitish tries using her leg to block a pass from Creighton's Tatum Rembao during the game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday, November 24, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Jim Flanery speaks to his team during a timeout at the game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday, November 24, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Amy Williams shouts at a referee during the game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday, November 24, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Payton Brotzki and Gracey Griglione cheer after a point in the final minutes of the game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday, November 24, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Amy Williams walks back to the bench frustrated after a Creighton 3-pointers during the game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday, November 24, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Grace Mitchell blocks Creighton's Jaylyn Agnew during the game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday, November 24, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Leigha Brown fights for the ball against Creighton's Olivia Elger during the game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday, November 24, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Sam Haiby goes for a layup as Creighton's Mykel Parham guards her during the game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday, November 24, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Gracey Griglione and Payton Brotzki go for the rebound during the game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday, November 24, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nicea Eliely fights for the ball with Creighton's Olivia Elger during the game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday, November 24, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nicea Eliely steals the ball on a pass intended for Creighton's Temi Carda during the game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday, November 24, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nicea Eliely reacts after Sam Hiaby is fouled by Creighton's Jaylyn Agnew during the game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday, November 24, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Hannah Whitish dribbles as Creighton's Tatum Rembao gives chase during the game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday, November 24, 2019.
