The actual NCAA tournament would have kicked off in earnest Thursday. Millions of Americans would have filled out brackets and followed along as March Madness unfolded.

Alas, there’s no NCAA tournament, yet The World-Herald is still providing a measure of madness. The OWH selection committee picked its own 64-team bracket, and voting began Tuesday to determine a champ.

In lieu of games, we asked a panel of local experts and fans on Twitter to pick a winner. First-round voting concluded Wednesday. The results and how the winners will be selected is below.

East Region

No. 1 seed Dayton vs. No. 16 Boston U

Experts say: 100% Dayton

Readers: 89% Dayton

No. 8 St. Mary’s vs. No. 9 Florida

Experts: 71% Florida

Readers: 52% Florida

No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 12 Liberty

Experts: 57% Liberty

Readers: 71% Auburn

No. 4 Louisville vs. No. 13 New Mexico St.

Experts: 71% Louisville

Readers: 77% Louisville

No. 6 West Virginia vs. No. 11 Indiana

Experts: 86% West Virginia

Readers: 54% West Virginia

No. 3 Michigan State vs. No. 14 UC Irvine

Experts: 100% Michigan St.

Readers: 91% Michigan St.

No. 7 Houston vs. No. 10 Utah State

Experts: 57% Utah St.

Readers: 63% Utah St.

No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 15 Northern Kentucky

Experts: 100% Villanova

Readers: 91% Villanova

West Region

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. 16 Winthrop

Experts: 100% Gonzaga

Readers: 90% Gonzaga

No. 8 Providence vs. No. 9 Southern California

Experts: 86% Providence

Readers: 67% Providence

No. 5 BYU vs. No. 12 Yale

Experts: 86% BYU

Readers: 65% BYU

No. 4 Oregon vs. No. 13 North Texas

Experts: 100% Oregon

Readers: 91% Oregon

No. 6 Virginia vs. No. 11 Texas Tech

Experts: 71% Virginia

Readers: 52% Texas Tech

No. 3 Maryland vs. No. 14 Hofstra

Experts: 86% Maryland

Readers: 88% Maryland

No. 7 Illinois vs. No. 10 Arizona State

Experts: 86% Illinois

Readers: 56% Illinois

No. 2 San Diego State vs. No. 15 Eastern Washington

Experts: 100% San Diego St.

Readers: 91% San Diego St.

Midwest Region

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Siena

Experts say 100% Kansas

Readers say 91% Kansas

No. 8 LSU vs. No. 9 Rutgers

Experts: 57% LSU

Readers: 60% Rutgers

No. 5 Butler vs. No. 12 East Tennessee State

Experts: 71% ETSU

Readers: 56% Butler

No. 4 Wisconsin vs. No. 13 Vermont

Experts: 71% Wisconsin

Readers: 76% Wisconsin

No. 6 Iowa vs. No. 11 Cincinnati

Experts: 71% Iowa

Readers: 73% Iowa

No. 3 Duke vs. No. 14 Belmont

Experts: 100% Duke

Readers: 84% Duke

No. 7 Arizona vs. No. 10 Wichita State

Experts: 57% Wichita St.

Readers: 52% Arizona

No. 2 Creighton vs. No. 15 North Dakota State

Experts: 86% Creighton

Readers: 83% Creighton

South Region

No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Prairie View

Experts: 100% Baylor

Readers: 91% Baylor

No. 8 Colorado vs. No. 9 Marquette

Experts: 57% Marquette

Readers: 74% Marquette

No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 12 Stephen F Austin

Experts: 86% Ohio St.

Readers: 68% Ohio St.

No. 4 Kentucky vs. No. 13 Akron

Experts: 86% Kentucky

Readers: 87% Kentucky

No. 6 Michigan vs. No. 11 UCLA

Experts: 86% Michigan

Readers: 69% Michigan

No. 3 Seton Hall vs. No. 14 Bradley

Experts: 100% Seton Hall

Readers: 89% Seton Hall

No. 7 Penn State vs. No. 10 Oklahoma

Experts: 86% Penn St.

Readers: 58% Penn St.

No. 2 Florida State vs. No. 15 Arkansas-Little Rock

Experts: 100% Florida St.

Readers: 90% Florida St.

The next step

The next step to determine who moves on using the Florida State-Arkansas-Little Rock matchup, means we’ll put 100 numbers into a number generator. The Seminoles, picked to win by 95% of the participants, will have 95 out of 100 numbers. Little Rock, five. The generator will then pick one number. Which ever team was assigned that number, is the winner.

The first-round winners will be announced Thursday online and in Friday’s paper.

