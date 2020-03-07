Harrison Denk and Garrett Kennedy hit consecutive RBI doubles during a six-run second as UNO routed Creighton 8-1 on Saturday at TD Ameritrade Park.

Richie Holetz struck out nine Bluejays and allowed three hits over six scoreless innings as the Mavericks (10-4) beat Creighton (5-7) for the fourth time and the first since 2014. The Jays had won the past eight games in the series.

Keil Krumwiede, Brett Bonar and Kennedy each had two hits for the Mavs, who won their sixth in a row. Bonar had three RBIs.

UNO took advantage of a pair of Creighton errors in the top of the second and chased Creighton starter Ryan Windham after tagging him for six runs — four earned. With two on and one out, Bonar singled to right to score two runs. Denk then doubled to left-center, scoring Bonar.

Kennedy doubled home Denk on an 0-2 pitch. The Mavs would tack on two more in the inning for a 6-0 lead.

Cole Albers singled in the seventh to score Creighton’s lone run.

UNO has allowed a total of 12 runs in its six-game win streak.

UNO will open Summit League play Friday against North Dakota State. The Bluejays will wrap up a two-game set with Portland at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Creighton 6, Portland 1

Nick Gile was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, and Parker Upton hit a two-run homer as Creighton opened its home slate with a 6-1 win over Portland prior to the UNO game.

Sophomore Dylan Tebrake scattered three hits and a run and struck out three in six innings, and John Sakowski pitched three scoreless innings to earn his second save.

The score was tied 1-1 in the third when Cam Frederick singled home a pair of runs.

Portland............100  000  000—1    4  0

At Creighton......013  200  00x—6  11  1

W: Tebrake, 3-1. L: Franzen, 2-1. S: Sakowski, 2. 2B: P, Holcroft; CU, Mantle. HR: P, Tammaro; CU, Upton.

