ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Once UNO went to overtime, the Mavericks wasted no time in snapping their losing streak.
Senior Zach Jordan scored 11 seconds into overtime as the Mavericks earned a series split with a 4-3 win over St. Cloud State on Saturday night.
UNO had lost its previous four and picked up its first win since Nov. 16. The Mavericks also snapped a 10-game losing streak to St. Cloud State.
UNO, which had scored its other three goals in the opening period, scored the winner when Nolan Sullivan outmuscled a defender for the puck, freeing up Martin Sundberg for a two-on-one situation. Sundberg passed the puck across the slot to Jordan for his seventh goal this season.
The Mavs also wasted no time in the first period, scoring twice in the first 3:26. Jason Smallidge scored the first goal on a rebound, then Sullivan converted a pass from Sundberg.
UNO increased its lead to 3-1 late in the first period when Teemu Pulkkinen scored off his own rebound.
St. Cloud tied it with a goal early in the third period against UNO’s Isaiah Saville, who made 29 saves. Saville, who has six wins this season, now will join the U.S. National Junior team ahead of the IIHF World Junior preliminary camp.
UNO returns home to face Arizona State next Saturday.
UNO (7-7-2, 2-5-1).........................3 0 0 1—4
At St. Cloud State (5-7-4, 3-5-0)....1 1 1 0—3
First period: 1, UNO, Smallidge (Proctor, Brushett), 2:05. 2, UNO, Sullivan (Sundberg, Jordan), 3:26. 3, SCSU, Krannila (Walker, Perbix), 9:47, PP. 4, UNO, Pulkkinen, 18:40.
Second period: 5, SCSU, Perbix, 16:21.
Third period: 6, SCSU, Fitzgerald (Poehling, Brodzinski), 1:13.
Overtime: 7, UNO, Jordan (Sundberg, Sullivan), :11.
Shots on goal
UNO..................10 6 10 1—27
St. Cloud State...16 9 7 0—32
Power plays: UNO 0-1, St. Cloud State 1-4.
Penalties-minutes: UNO 4-8, St. Cloud State 1-2.
Goalies: UNO, Isaiah Saville (32 shots, 29 saves, 60:11). St. Cloud State, David Hrenak (10 shots, 7 saves, 18:40), Jaxon Castor (17 shots, 16 saves, 41:31.
