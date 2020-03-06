...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT SATURDAY AFTERNOON FOR WIND AND
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MUCH OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST
IOWA ALONG AND SOUTH OF I-80...
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA/VALLEY HAS ISSUED A FIRE
WEATHER WATCH FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, WHICH IS IN
EFFECT SATURDAY AFTERNOON.
* AFFECTED AREA...IN IOWA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 069 POTTAWATTAMIE,
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 079 MILLS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 080 MONTGOMERY,
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 090 FREMONT AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 091 PAGE.
IN NEBRASKA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 051 SAUNDERS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
052 DOUGLAS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 053 SARPY, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
066 LANCASTER, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 067 CASS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
068 OTOE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 088 JEFFERSON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
089 GAGE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 090 JOHNSON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 091
NEMAHA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 092 PAWNEE AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 093
RICHARDSON.
* WINDS...SOUTH 20 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 22 PERCENT.
* IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL GROW QUICKLY AND SPREAD
RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING SHOULD BE POSTPONED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FIRE WEATHER WATCH MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS
ARE FORECAST TO OCCUR. LISTEN FOR LATER FORECASTS AND POSSIBLE
RED FLAG WARNINGS.
&&
UNO goalie Austin Roden blocks a North Dakota shot in the second period. Roden came in after starter Isaiah Saville was injured in the first period.
Austin Roden, typically UNO’s backup goaltender, knows he has to be ready to play at any given time.
That became reality when Roden was forced to come on in relief of starter Isaiah Saville, who was injured on a collision with 3:17 left in the first period against No. 2 North Dakota.
Roden was up to the task, making 27 saves as the Mavericks nabbed a 4-1 win over the Fighting Hawks in front of a Baxter Arena crowd of 6,126.
Nate Knoepke, Kirby Proctor, Ryan Brushett and Zach Jordan each scored for the Mavs while Dean Stewart finished with three assists.
Roden said his heart started beating a little faster when he saw Saville go down in the scoreless game after being run into by North Dakota’s Cole Smith.
“Lot of panic. At least if the game’s not going well and you’re down 3-0, it might pop into your head to see (coming into the game). But when something like that happens, you just kind of go blank and do whatever you can to keep the game going the right way,” Roden said.
The win was the Mavs’ second in three tries this season over the Fighting Hawks, who dropped just their fifth game of the year.
UNO coach Mike Gabinet said the win was a collective effort over a top team.
“That’s like having Alabama or Clemson in town. It just goes to show when you play as a team, you play for each other, you’re ultra-competitive. We asked our guys to be the best versions of themselves tonight, and they gave that to us,” Gabinet said.
The game was scoreless at the end of the opening period with North Dakota holding a 12-7 advantage in shots on goal.
Roden said getting out of the first period clean helped.
“Once I got settled, it was business as usual, I think. Getting out of that first period with nothing going past me was big. And then after that, it was just go-time,” he said.
UNO (14-16-5, 8-12-3 NCHC) scored its first goal in nearly two weeks at 11:53 of the second period. The Mavs had been being shut out by Miami twice last weekend.
Knoepke’s shot from the left wing caromed off North Dakota’s Jacob Bernard’s skate and into the net for Knoepke’s first goal of the year.
Jordan said the team was playing with a different mindset coming off the back-to-back blankings at Miami.
“When we went into Miami, I think we took them a little too light. This week we reset ourselves, came in, came ready to work from Monday on. We got a lot of video in and knew what was coming,” Jordan said.
“And most important we came to work.”
The Mavs went up 2-0 with 3:41 left in the second when Proctor scored on a tip-in for his first goal of the season.
The Fighting Hawks (25-5-4, 16-4-3-1) made it 2-1 less than two minutes later on a Colton Poolman score, but UNO took a 3-1 lead with 8:05 to go in the game.
Martin Sundberg had a breakaway but was stopped by North Dakota goaltender Adam Scheel.Sundberg was able to get to the puck, which ended up behind the goal line, and he centered it in front to Brushett, who buried his second goal of the season.
Zach Jordan’s goal, his 12th this year, came on a wrister with 5:02 left. He ended his nine-game scoreless drought.
From left: UNO's Brandon Scanlin, Nate Knoepke, Ryan Brushett and Ryan Brushett celebrate Knoepke's goal against North Dakota in the second period to give UNO a 1-0 lead at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
UNO's Tyler Weiss, left, and North Dakota's Colton Poolman get into a fight in the second period at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
UNO's Kevin Conley, left and North Dakota's Westin Michaud fall to the ice during a fight in the second period at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
An official tries to pull UNO's Tyler Weiss away from North Dakota's Colton Poolman after a second period fight at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
UNO's Martin Sundberg gets whistled for holding on North Dakota's Shane Pinto during the second period at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
UNO's Kevin Conleyhelps goalie Isaiah Saville off of the ice after he got hurt in the first period against North Dakota's at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
UNO's Nolan Sullivan pokes the puck away through the legs of North Dakota's Andrew Peski at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
North Dakota goalie Adam Scheel watches a shot from UNO's Kirby Proctor for UNO's second goal of the game at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
UNO's Chayse Primeau, left, and North Dakota's Zach Yon go shoulder to shoulder on the ice at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
UNO goalie Austin Roden blocks a North Dakota shot in the second period at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
UNO's Jason Smallidge, Noah Prokop, Noah Prokop and Tristan Keck celebrate a goal by Kirby Proctor in the second period against North Dakota at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
North Dakota's Shane Pinto pulls down UNO's Brandon Scanlin during a second period fight at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
UNO goalie Austin Roden blocks a North Dakota shot in the second period at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
UNO goalie Austin Roden blocks a North Dakota shot in the second period at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
UNO and North Dakota fans sit together at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
North Dakota's Cole Smith steals the puck from UNO's Brandon Scanlin at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
From left: UNO's Brandon Scanlin, Nate Knoepke, Ryan Brushett and Ryan Brushett celebrate Knoepke's goal against North Dakota in the second period to give UNO a 1-0 lead at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
UNO's Joey Abate tries to get the puck past North Dakota goalie Adam Scheel at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
