Austin Roden

UNO goalie Austin Roden blocks a North Dakota shot in the second period. Roden came in after starter Isaiah Saville was injured in the first period.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Austin Roden, typically UNO’s backup goaltender, knows he has to be ready to play at any given time.

That became reality when Roden was forced to come on in relief of starter Isaiah Saville, who was injured on a collision with 3:17 left in the first period against No. 2 North Dakota.

Roden was up to the task, making 27 saves as the Mavericks nabbed a 4-1 win over the Fighting Hawks in front of a Baxter Arena crowd of 6,126.

Nate Knoepke, Kirby Proctor, Ryan Brushett and Zach Jordan each scored for the Mavs while Dean Stewart finished with three assists.

Roden said his heart started beating a little faster when he saw Saville go down in the scoreless game after being run into by North Dakota’s Cole Smith.

Saville

UNO's Kevin Conley helps goalie Isaiah Saville off of the ice after he got injured.

“Lot of panic. At least if the game’s not going well and you’re down 3-0, it might pop into your head to see (coming into the game). But when something like that happens, you just kind of go blank and do whatever you can to keep the game going the right way,” Roden said.

The win was the Mavs’ second in three tries this season over the Fighting Hawks, who dropped just their fifth game of the year.

UNO coach Mike Gabinet said the win was a collective effort over a top team.

“That’s like having Alabama or Clemson in town. It just goes to show when you play as a team, you play for each other, you’re ultra-competitive. We asked our guys to be the best versions of themselves tonight, and they gave that to us,” Gabinet said.

The game was scoreless at the end of the opening period with North Dakota holding a 12-7 advantage in shots on goal.

Roden said getting out of the first period clean helped.

“Once I got settled, it was business as usual, I think. Getting out of that first period with nothing going past me was big. And then after that, it was just go-time,” he said.

UNO (14-16-5, 8-12-3 NCHC) scored its first goal in nearly two weeks at 11:53 of the second period. The Mavs had been being shut out by Miami twice last weekend.

Knoepke’s shot from the left wing caromed off North Dakota’s Jacob Bernard’s skate and into the net for Knoepke’s first goal of the year.

Jordan said the team was playing with a different mindset coming off the back-to-back blankings at Miami.

Primeau

UNO's Chayse Primeau and North Dakota's Zach Yon go shoulder to shoulder on the ice.

“When we went into Miami, I think we took them a little too light. This week we reset ourselves, came in, came ready to work from Monday on. We got a lot of video in and knew what was coming,” Jordan said.

“And most important we came to work.”

The Mavs went up 2-0 with 3:41 left in the second when Proctor scored on a tip-in for his first goal of the season.

The Fighting Hawks (25-5-4, 16-4-3-1) made it 2-1 less than two minutes later on a Colton Poolman score, but UNO took a 3-1 lead with 8:05 to go in the game.

Martin Sundberg had a breakaway but was stopped by North Dakota goaltender Adam Scheel.Sundberg was able to get to the puck, which ended up behind the goal line, and he centered it in front to Brushett, who buried his second goal of the season.

Zach Jordan’s goal, his 12th this year, came on a wrister with 5:02 left. He ended his nine-game scoreless drought.

North Dakota (25-5-4, 16-4-3-1).....0  1  0—1

At UNO (14-16-5, 8-12-3-0)............0  2  2—4

First Period: None.

Second Period: 1, UNO, Nate Knoepke (Ryan Brushett, Dean Stewart) 11:53. 2, Kirby Proctor (Kirby Proctor, Noah Prokop, Stewart) 16:19. 3, UND, Colton Poolman (unassisted) 18:03.

Third Period: 4, UNO, Ryan Brushett (Martin Sundberg, Joey Abate) 11:55. 5, UNO, Zach Jordan (Triastan Keck) 14:58.

Shots on goal:

North Dakota.....12  14  11—37

UNO...................7  12    6—25

Power plays: North Dakota 0 of 4; UNO 0 of 4.

Penalties-minutes: North Dakota 7-14; UNO 8-16.

Goaltenders: North Dakota: Adam Scheel (25 shots, 21 saves, 60:00); UNO: Isaiah Saville (9 shots, 9 saves, 16:43), Austin Roden (28 shots, 27 saves, 42:22),

Three stars: 1, UNO, Roden. 2, UNO Stewart. 3, UNO, Proctor.

A: 6,126

Photos: UNO hockey defeats North Dakota

1 of 17

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started