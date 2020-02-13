UNO hockey coach Mike Gabinet says a weekend without games is a positive for his team.
“It’s very much needed," he said. “Between injuries and illness, we can use the time off."
The Mavericks, idle this weekend, were without several key players last weekend in a pair of road losses against two-time defending national champion Minnesota Duluth. That list included team captain Dean Stewart, forwards Joey Abate and Tristan Keck and starting goalie Isaiah Saville.
Stewart’s illness snapped his consecutive-game streak at 80.
Saville played in Friday night’s 3-2 loss but sat out Saturday’s 4-1 setback as fellow freshman Austin Roden drew the start.
Gabinet said the team should be near full strength when the Mavs return to action Feb. 21 at home against Colorado College.
Thoughts on Duluth
Gabinet said despite the two losses against Duluth, he was proud of the way his team battled.
"They’re the defending champs for a reason," he said. “To play as hard as we did, even though we were missing some key guys, was really good to see."
The coach brought up a key play in Saturday night’s game that turned the momentum. Bulldogs goalie Hunter Shepard made a diving stick save, and Duluth scored seconds later to take the lead for good.
The save against freshman Nolan Sullivan was the top play of the week in the highlights released by the league on Twitter.
“Their goalie made a once-in-a-lifetime save," Gabinet said. “They have some difference makers on that team, and he (Shepard) is definitely one of them."
Shepard was named the league’s goalie of the week after extending his consecutive-start streak to 109, an NCAA record.
Season winding down
The Mavs have only six regular-season games left — home series against Colorado College and North Dakota and a road series against Miami.
“It’s a long season compared to other sports," Gabinet said. “And when the weather starts getting nicer outside, you know the season is winding down."
The two losses against Duluth dropped UNO to 12-13-5 overall and 6-9-3 in the NCHC. The Mavs are in sixth place in the eight-team league with 21 points. They're seven behind Western Michigan and Denver — tied for third place — in their quest to finish in the top four.
Those top four teams will host the first round of the league’s postseason playoffs that start March 13.
Slap shots
Taylor Ward is tied for third in the league in scoring with 27 points. He is second in goals scored with 16 … Senior defenseman Ryan Jones played in his 100th consecutive game Saturday night … The Mavs’ best scoring period is the third, when they’ve lit the lamp 39 times. UNO has scored 25 goals in the first period and 32 in the second … UNO has been swept just twice this season, both times by Duluth … Roden has a goals-against average of 2.75 while Saville’s average is 2.94 … Sullivan is the team’s top faceoff man with a win percentage of .598 … Abate still leads the team in game-winning goals with four.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.