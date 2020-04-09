“It was a tough way to end the season,” UNO coach Mike Gabinet said. “I felt like we had a lot of momentum going into that Denver series, and who knows what might have happened?” With a new schedule, he can now look ahead to next season, instead of what could have been.
After the way this season ended, UNO hockey coach Mike Gabinet is eager to look ahead.
He got that opportunity Wednesday when the Mavericks’ 2020-21 schedule was unveiled.
UNO’s season came to an abrupt end in mid-March when the NCAA canceled the postseason because of coronavirus concerns. The Mavs were about to play Denver in a best-of-three NCHC playoff series.
Gabinet’s squad, which included 12 freshmen, finished 14-17-5 overall and 8-13-3 in the NCHC.
“It was a tough way to end the season,” Gabinet said. “I felt like we had a lot of momentum going into that Denver series, and who knows what might have happened?”
That optimism was fueled in part by a strong showing against North Dakota, which was ranked No. 1 for much of the season. The Mavs defeated the Fighting Hawks twice, including one victory shortly before the postseason.
“We had a lot of quality wins,” Gabinet said. “When you play in our league, you’re going to be going up against a lot of the top teams in the nation.”
The Mavs will embark on their 24th season and eighth in the NCHC starting Oct. 5 with an exhibition against Manitoba. The game has become a regular on the UNO schedule.
“They have a solid team, and it’s a good way to start,” Gabinet said. “After practicing against each other for so long, our guys are ready to play a game.”
The coach added that he would like to see the NCAA allow an additional exhibition, though the current limit is one.
“I think that would be a positive,” he said. “We’ll see if it ever happens.”
UNO will play 34 games, including 10 that are nonconference. The Mavs will play two-game series against Alaska, Alabama Huntsville and Maine before starting league play Nov. 6 on the road against Minnesota Duluth.
Other nonconference competition will include a home series against Michigan in late November and an appearance in the Arizona State Desert Classic in early January. Also expected to compete in that tourney are Cornell and Air Force.
“That should be a great tournament,” Gabinet said. “And I’d have to think some of our fans would enjoy that Arizona weather in January.”
The Mavs will play two league series against North Dakota, starting with a pair of home games Dec. 4-5. UNO will close the regular season with two games at Grand Forks on March 5-6.
That will lead into the NCHC playoffs, something that never happened this year.
“I think every college hockey team is going to be ready to go this fall,” Gabinet said. “Our team will be no exception, and I’m really looking forward to getting started.”
From left: UNO's Brandon Scanlin, Nate Knoepke, Ryan Brushett and Ryan Brushett celebrate Knoepke's goal against North Dakota in the second period to give UNO a 1-0 lead at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
UNO's Tyler Weiss, left, and North Dakota's Colton Poolman get into a fight in the second period at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
UNO's Kevin Conley, left and North Dakota's Westin Michaud fall to the ice during a fight in the second period at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
An official tries to pull UNO's Tyler Weiss away from North Dakota's Colton Poolman after a second period fight at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
UNO's Martin Sundberg gets whistled for holding on North Dakota's Shane Pinto during the second period at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
UNO's Kevin Conleyhelps goalie Isaiah Saville off of the ice after he got hurt in the first period against North Dakota's at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
UNO's Nolan Sullivan pokes the puck away through the legs of North Dakota's Andrew Peski at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
North Dakota goalie Adam Scheel watches a shot from UNO's Kirby Proctor for UNO's second goal of the game at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
UNO's Chayse Primeau, left, and North Dakota's Zach Yon go shoulder to shoulder on the ice at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
UNO goalie Austin Roden blocks a North Dakota shot in the second period at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
UNO's Jason Smallidge, Noah Prokop, Noah Prokop and Tristan Keck celebrate a goal by Kirby Proctor in the second period against North Dakota at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
North Dakota's Shane Pinto pulls down UNO's Brandon Scanlin during a second period fight at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
UNO goalie Austin Roden blocks a North Dakota shot in the second period at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
UNO goalie Austin Roden blocks a North Dakota shot in the second period at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
UNO and North Dakota fans sit together at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
North Dakota's Cole Smith steals the puck from UNO's Brandon Scanlin at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
From left: UNO's Brandon Scanlin, Nate Knoepke, Ryan Brushett and Ryan Brushett celebrate Knoepke's goal against North Dakota in the second period to give UNO a 1-0 lead at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
UNO's Joey Abate tries to get the puck past North Dakota goalie Adam Scheel at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
