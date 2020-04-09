Team

“It was a tough way to end the season,” UNO coach Mike Gabinet said. “I felt like we had a lot of momentum going into that Denver series, and who knows what might have happened?” With a new schedule, he can now look ahead to next season, instead of what could have been.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

After the way this season ended, UNO hockey coach Mike Gabinet is eager to look ahead.

He got that opportunity Wednesday when the Mavericks’ 2020-21 schedule was unveiled.

UNO’s season came to an abrupt end in mid-March when the NCAA canceled the postseason because of coronavirus concerns. The Mavs were about to play Denver in a best-of-three NCHC playoff series.

Gabinet’s squad, which included 12 freshmen, finished 14-17-5 overall and 8-13-3 in the NCHC.

“It was a tough way to end the season,” Gabinet said. “I felt like we had a lot of momentum going into that Denver series, and who knows what might have happened?”

That optimism was fueled in part by a strong showing against North Dakota, which was ranked No. 1 for much of the season. The Mavs defeated the Fighting Hawks twice, including one victory shortly before the postseason.

Isaiah Saville

Coach Mike Gabinet’s 2019-20 hockey team had 12 freshmen, including Isaiah Saville (seen above).

“We had a lot of quality wins,” Gabinet said. “When you play in our league, you’re going to be going up against a lot of the top teams in the nation.”

The Mavs will embark on their 24th season and eighth in the NCHC starting Oct. 5 with an exhibition against Manitoba. The game has become a regular on the UNO schedule.

“They have a solid team, and it’s a good way to start,” Gabinet said. “After practicing against each other for so long, our guys are ready to play a game.”

The coach added that he would like to see the NCAA allow an additional exhibition, though the current limit is one.

“I think that would be a positive,” he said. “We’ll see if it ever happens.”

UNO will play 34 games, including 10 that are nonconference. The Mavs will play two-game series against Alaska, Alabama Huntsville and Maine before starting league play Nov. 6 on the road against Minnesota Duluth.

Other nonconference competition will include a home series against Michigan in late November and an appearance in the Arizona State Desert Classic in early January. Also expected to compete in that tourney are Cornell and Air Force.

“That should be a great tournament,” Gabinet said. “And I’d have to think some of our fans would enjoy that Arizona weather in January.”

The Mavs will play two league series against North Dakota, starting with a pair of home games Dec. 4-5. UNO will close the regular season with two games at Grand Forks on March 5-6.

That will lead into the NCHC playoffs, something that never happened this year.

“I think every college hockey team is going to be ready to go this fall,” Gabinet said. “Our team will be no exception, and I’m really looking forward to getting started.”

The schedule (times TBA; asterisk denotes NCHC games):

October: 5, vs. Manitoba (exhibition). 9-10, vs. Alaska. 16-17, at Alabama Huntsville. 23-24, vs. Maine.

November: 6-7, at Minnesota Duluth*. 13-14, vs. Western Michigan*. 20-21, at Denver*. 27-28, vs. Michigan.

December: 4-5, vs. North Dakota*. 11-12, at Colorado College*.

January: 2-3, at Arizona State Desert Classic. 8-9, vs. St. Cloud State*. 22-23, vs. Minnesota Duluth*. 29-30, at Western Michigan*.

February: 12-13, vs. Miami*. 19-20, at St. Cloud State*. 26-27, vs. Denver*.

March: 5-6, at North Dakota*. 12-14: NCHC playoff quarterfinals (sites TBA). 19-20: Frozen Faceoff (at St. Paul, Minnesota). 26-28, NCAA regionals (Bridgeport, Connecticut; Manchester, New Hampshire; Fargo, North Dakota; Loveland, Colorado).

April: 8-10, NCAA Frozen Four (at Pittsburgh).

Photos: UNO hockey defeats North Dakota

1 of 17

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350

twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Tags

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email