With four games left in the regular season, UNO is looking to string some wins together.
The Mavericks, who play twice this weekend at Miami, have not won more than two games in a row. Game time Friday and Saturday is 6:05 p.m. at Cady Arena in Oxford, Ohio.
UNO sits in sixth place in the eight-team NCHC but still has an outside chance to crack the top four, which would allow the Mavs to host a league playoff series. They trail fourth-place Denver by 10 points and still must play powerful North Dakota next weekend.
Miami sits in last place with 14 points but had its most productive NCHC weekend earlier this season against the Mavs, getting a win and a tie.
“We saw what they’re capable of doing,” UNO coach Mike Gabinet said. “They play well in their own rink and they’re a hard-working team.”
The Mavs will play the rest of the season without sophomore forward Taylor Ward, who is tied with Kevin Conley for the team lead in scoring with 27 points. He suffered a lower-body injury when he crashed into the boards last Saturday against Colorado College.
UNO could be without freshmen forwards Joey Abate and Nolan Sullivan, who also were hurt against the Tigers. They’re tied for sixth in team scoring with 17 points.
Senior defenseman Ryan Jones said despite those injuries, the Mavs are focused on the RedHawks after what happened in the previous series against them.
“I’d say we’re dialed in,” he said. “Everyone knows what happened when they came in our building, so we’ve got a little bit of a chip on our shoulder.”
Freshman forward Noah Prokop said the team understands the urgency of these games.
“I think it’s all or nothing right now,” he said. “It’s a playoff mentality, and games mean a little bit more this late in the season.”
The Mavs split with Colorado College last weekend, winning 5-0 and losing 3-2.
“I think we got too comfortable,” Prokop said. “We thought we could go through the motions and come out with a win, but obviously you can’t do that in this league.”
Jones agreed.
“After how Friday went I think we were a little complacent Saturday,” he said. “You can’t take a day off, you can’t even take 10 minutes off because teams capitalize on your mistakes.”
Prokop said the Mavs will be ready for their final regular-season road trip.
“I’ve heard a lot about Miami so I’m excited to go there,” he said. “We proved that we can win games on the road, so we’ll be prepared.”
Gabinet said everybody on the team will have to step up as the season winds down.
“We need to make sure everybody is contributing and making an impact,” he said. “You’ve got to be ready to go whenever your number is called.”
