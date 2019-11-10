UNO will play its third game in less than a week when it hosts Bethune-Cookman on Monday, but the Mavs aren’t complaining.

Some Division I teams have taken the court once since the season started Tuesday. Others haven’t left the comfort of their home gym.

But the UNO players are up for the challenge. They know the nonconference schedule will have more irregularities down the road. So they might as well embrace it.

“We’ve got to get used to this,” junior guard Ayo Akinwole said. “The season’s here. It’s what we work for.”

Akinwole and junior Matt Pile were laughing together as they chatted about the various parts of their bodies that ached. That was before Thursday’s win over Midland, when they returned to action about 40 hours after a physical showdown at Wichita State. UNO (1-1) has played mostly with a seven-man rotation so far.

The players did get Friday off to rest. But they were back at it this past weekend.

“We’ll be ready for Monday,” Akinwole said.

Then they’ll travel to Colorado State on Wednesday. Later this month, they play at Dayton on a Tuesday, then fly out to Washington State for a game on a Thursday. They have four straight road games to start December.

“Nonconference is always crazy,” Pile said. “Once we get to conference we start to build a routine.”

But that’s still several weeks away. First up, is 1-1 Bethune-Cookman on Monday at 7:30 p.m. at Baxter Arena. The game will be broadcasted on 1180 AM.

