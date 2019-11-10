...WINTRY CONDITIONS EXPECTED TONIGHT INTO MONDAY MORNING...
.A VERY COLD AIRMASS WILL MOVE INTO THE AREA TONIGHT BRINGING
SNOW AND BLUSTERY CONDITIONS. SNOWFALL TOTALS OF 1-2" ARE
EXPECTED. GUSTY NORTH WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 MPH
ARE POSSIBLE. SLICK ROAD CONDITIONS OVERNIGHT AND EARLY MONDAY
MORNING ARE VERY POSSIBLE.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CST MONDAY...
* WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO
INCHES. A BRIEF PERIOD OF FREEZING DRIZZLE IS POSSIBLE BEFORE
TRANSITIONING OVER TO SNOW.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST MONDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. PLAN FOR SLIPPERY ROAD
CONDITIONS.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
BASKETBALL
With Bethune-Cookman up next, UNO men's basketball embraces 'crazy' nonconference schedule
“We’ve got to get used to this,” junior guard Ayo Akinwole said. “The season’s here. It’s what we work for.”
Akinwole and junior Matt Pile were laughing together as they chatted about the various parts of their bodies that ached. That was before Thursday’s win over Midland, when they returned to action about 40 hours after a physical showdown at Wichita State. UNO (1-1) has played mostly with a seven-man rotation so far.
The players did get Friday off to rest. But they were back at it this past weekend.
“We’ll be ready for Monday,” Akinwole said.
Then they’ll travel to Colorado State on Wednesday. Later this month, they play at Dayton on a Tuesday, then fly out to Washington State for a game on a Thursday. They have four straight road games to start December.
“Nonconference is always crazy,” Pile said. “Once we get to conference we start to build a routine.”
But that’s still several weeks away. First up, is 1-1 Bethune-Cookman on Monday at 7:30 p.m. at Baxter Arena. The game will be broadcasted on 1180 AM.
