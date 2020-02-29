FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State hit three free throws in the final nine seconds to grab a 67-64 win over the UNO women Saturday afternoon in the Mavericks’ regular-season finale.
It was 64-64 when Emily Dietz was fouled in the waning moments. She made the first free throw and missed the second, but the Bison grabbed the offensive rebound.
Rylee Nudell then hit two free throws with four seconds to go, and UNO’s tying 3-point attempt on its last possession bounced off the rim.
It was the second time this week that the Mavs led with less than three minutes left before losing. On Saturday, UNO trailed by six with less than seven minutes to go before putting together a 12-4 run. Freshman Ella Ogier, who finished with a team-best 17 points, made three field goals during the run.
There were five lead changes the rest of the way, with UNO taking its last lead at 64-62 on Mariah Murdie’s 3-pointer with 1:25 left. NDSU tied it with 1:07 remaining and made a defensive stop before hitting its late free throws.
Murdie, who was in foul trouble in the first half, finished with 12 points and five rebounds. The Bison held a 38-28 advantage on the boards, with 13 offensive rebounds.
UNO ended the regular season 7-22 and 2-14 in the Summit League, having lost 13 of its last 14. The Mavs next head into the Summit League tournament in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where they will face top-seeded South Dakota at noon March 7.
UNO (7-22, 2-14)...............................19 10 13 22—64
At North Dakota St. (10-18, 7-9).......12 22 12 21—67
UNO: Carter 3-8 0-0 6, Ogier 7-15 2-2 17, Killian 3-8 0-0 8, Filer 4-6 0-2 9, Murdie 4-8 3-3 12, Pilakouta 2-3 0-0 4, Ekdahl 1-5 2-2 4, Wilson 2-6 0-0 4, Johnston 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 7-9 64.
NDSU: Zivaljevic 4-5 4-4 13, Cobbins 4-7 0-0 8, Nudell 4-10 4-6 13, Gaislerova 1-8 0-0 3, Dietz 6-11 5-6 17, Scales 3-6 0-0 7, Rimdal 1-2 0-2 2, Terrer Van Gool 1-4 0-0 2, Voegeli 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-55 13-18 67.
3-point goals: UNO 5-20 (Killian 2-6, Murdie 1-1, Filer 1-3, Ogier 1-6, Carter 0-1, Ekdahl 0-3), NDSU 4-15 (Zivaljevic 1-3, Nudell 1-3, Scales 1-3, Gaislerova 1-4, Cobbins 0-3). Rebounds: UNO 28 (Ogier 8), NDSU 38 (Nudell 13). Assists: UNO 6 (Killian 2), NDSU 5 (Zivaljevic 2). Turnovers: UNO 8, NDSU 11. Total fouls: UNO 20, NDSU 14. Fouled out: none. Att.: 625.
