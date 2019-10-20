...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:30 AM SUNDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.2 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...NEAR STEADY RIVER LEVELS ARE EXPECTED.
&&
SOCCER
UNO women's soccer team scores twice in final 25 minutes to defeat Oral Roberts
After struggling to score goals all season, the UNO women found just the right time for a couple of them Sunday afternoon.
The Mavericks erased a one-goal deficit by scoring twice in the final 25 minutes for a 2-1 Summit League win over Oral Roberts at Caniglia Field.
Amanda Rapaduski scored the game-winner with 6:21 left as she took a pass from Hannah Heinemann and lofted a left-footed shot from 25 yards that was just over the outstretched arm of Oral Roberts keeper Allison Austin.
"Amanda's had her ups and downs this year, but one thing you can always count on from her is she'll take her chances," UNO coach Tim Walters said. "We need people who aren't afraid to score a goal."
Oral Roberts took a 1-0 lead by scoring 58 seconds after halftime. UNO, which had scored three goals in its previous 11 games, tied it in the 66th minute when Sydney Randall drew a penalty in the box and senior Abby Meader converted the kick.
That set the stage for Rapaduski's game-winner.
"Our season was on the line for the last 25 minutes," Walters said. "It's huge going into this road trip full of confidence."
Sunday was UNO's final home game as it's 2-3-0 in league play, alone in fifth place in the league standings. UNO's last three Summit games are away, beginning Thursday at South Dakota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.