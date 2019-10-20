After struggling to score goals all season, the UNO women found just the right time for a couple of them Sunday afternoon.

The Mavericks erased a one-goal deficit by scoring twice in the final 25 minutes for a 2-1 Summit League win over Oral Roberts at Caniglia Field.

Amanda Rapaduski scored the game-winner with 6:21 left as she took a pass from Hannah Heinemann and lofted a left-footed shot from 25 yards that was just over the outstretched arm of Oral Roberts keeper Allison Austin.

"Amanda's had her ups and downs this year, but one thing you can always count on from her is she'll take her chances," UNO coach Tim Walters said. "We need people who aren't afraid to score a goal."

Oral Roberts took a 1-0 lead by scoring 58 seconds after halftime. UNO, which had scored three goals in its previous 11 games, tied it in the 66th minute when Sydney Randall drew a penalty in the box and senior Abby Meader converted the kick.

That set the stage for Rapaduski's game-winner.

"Our season was on the line for the last 25 minutes," Walters said. "It's huge going into this road trip full of confidence."

Sunday was UNO's final home game as it's 2-3-0 in league play, alone in fifth place in the league standings. UNO's last three Summit games are away, beginning Thursday at South Dakota.

Oral Roberts (4-8-3, 1-2-2)....0 1—1

UNO (5-9-1, 2-3-0)................0 2—2

Goals: OR, Langebartels; UNO, Meader, Rapaduski

Photos: 2019 UNO fall sports media day

1 of 17

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription