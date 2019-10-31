FORT WAYNE, Ind. — UNO ended its season with a 1-1 tie at Purdue Fort Wayne on Thursday night.

The Mavs took a quick lead as Bailey Cascio scored off an assist from Abby Meader in the ninth minute. UNO controlled the opening half as it outshot the Mastodons 6-1.

But Fort Wayne tied it in the 71st minute as the teams played to a draw. Both teams attempted 11 shots.

Kelly Lemke made four second-half saves, and Erin Bunker had one in the first half for UNO.

UNO finishes with a 5-11-2 record and is in seventh place in the Summit League.

UNO (5-11-2, 2-5-1)...........................1 0 0 0—1

At Purdue Fort Wayne (4-9-4, 0-5-2).....0 1 0 0—1

Goals: UNO, Cascio; PFW, Wisniewski

