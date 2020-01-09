GRAND FORKS, N.D. — A fourth-quarter rally wasn't enough as the UNO women lost 63-57 to North Dakota on Thursday night.
The Mavs trailed by 16 with less than nine minutes to play before cutting their deficit to 61-57 when Josie Filer hit a 3-pointer with 1:03 left. UNO had a chance to make it a one-point game, but missed a 3 with 15 seconds left.
Mariah Murdie led UNO with 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Elena Pilakouta added 11 points off the bench. Filer finished with eight points and nine rebounds.
UNO (6-10) stays on the road to face South Dakota at 1 p.m. Saturday.
