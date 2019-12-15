Cleveland State won its ninth game in a row by downing the UNO women 79-66 Sunday afternoon at Baxter Arena.

The Mavericks went on a 12-1 run to cut their deficit to 54-51 late in the third quarter. But Cleveland State scored the next 10 points and maintained a double-digit lead after that.

Mariah Murdie led three Mavs in double figures with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Akili Felici and Josie Filer scored 12 apiece. Felici, a freshman from Bellevue West, hit four 3-pointers.

Cleveland State, 9-1 for the first time in school history, is coached by Chris Kielsmeier, who was at Wayne State for 10 years and is the school’s all-time winningest coach. He left after the 2017-18 season.

UNO looks to snap a three-game losing streak at home against Graceland on Tuesday.

Cleveland State (9-1)....16 20 22 21—79

At UNO (4-8).................14 17 20 15—66

CS: Miller 8-17 1-2 18, White 6-10 5-6 17, Braxton 5-9 0-0 15, Crockett 7-12 1-2 15, Dumas 2-5 0-0 4, Gradwell 3-5 1-2 8, DeGraffenreid 1-1 0-0 2, Ely 0-3 0-0 0, Levy 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-63 8-12 79.

UNO: Murdie 5-11 3-4 13, Filer 4-8 3-5 12, Ogier 4-7 1-2 9, Killian 2-10 3-4 7, Ekdahl 1-1 0-0 3, Felici 4-10 0-0 12, Johnson 2-4 0-0 4, Wilson 1-1 2-2 4, Carter 1-3 0-0 2, Johnston 0-1 0-0 0, Pilakouta 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 12-17 66.

3-point goals: CS 7-15 (Braxton 5-7, Miller 1-3, Gradwell 1-3, White 0-1, Ely 0-1), UNO 6-19 (Felici 4-10, Ekdahl 1-1, Filer 1-1, Ogier 0-1, Johnston 0-1, Killian 0-5). Rebounds: CS 31 (Crockett 7), UNO 36 (Murdie 11). Assists: CS 15 (White 5), UNO 19 (Carter 5). Turnovers: CS 12, UNO 19. Total fouls: CS 13, UNO 14.

