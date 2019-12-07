CHARLESTON, Ill. — Eastern Illinois bolted to a 13-point lead seven minutes into the game as it went on to a 65-52 win over the UNO women on Saturday afternoon.

Eastern Illinois hit 7 of 9 from the field to start the game in taking a 20-7 lead. UNO never got closer than nine the rest of the way.

Akili Felici hit three 3-pointers and led UNO with 11 points, while Mariah Murdie added 10 points and nine rebounds.

UNO returns home to face Northern Iowa on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Meet the 2019-20 UNO women's basketball team

