CHARLESTON, Ill. — Eastern Illinois bolted to a 13-point lead seven minutes into the game as it went on to a 65-52 win over the UNO women on Saturday afternoon.
Eastern Illinois hit 7 of 9 from the field to start the game in taking a 20-7 lead. UNO never got closer than nine the rest of the way.
Akili Felici hit three 3-pointers and led UNO with 11 points, while Mariah Murdie added 10 points and nine rebounds.
UNO returns home to face Northern Iowa on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Hometown: Cedar Park, Texas
Hometown: Sao Paulo, Brazil
High school: Colegio Singular
Hometown: Uppsala, Sweden
High school: Celsiusskolan
Hometown: Bellevue, Nebraska
High school: Bellevue West
Hometown: Des Moines, Iowa
High school: Dowling Catholic
Hometown: Eden Prairie, Minnesota
High school: Eden Prairie
Hometown: Gold Coast, Australia
High school: Hillcrest Christian
Hometown: Watertown, Minnesota
High school: Watertown-Mayer
Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Hometown: Meriden, Kansas
High school: Jefferson West
Hometown: Melbourne, Australia
High school: Yarra Valley
Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska
High school: Bellevue West
Hometown: Nicosia, Cyprus
High school: Cedar Rapids Prairie
Hometown: Manhattan, Kansas
