FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The UNO women snapped an 11-game losing streak with a 65-51 victory over Purdue Fort Wayne on Saturday afternoon.
UNO went on a 12-0 run midway through the first half to build a 20-9 lead and never trailed again. Fort Wayne cut the lead to 36-33 in the third quarter, but the Mavericks responded with a 13-4 run to secure their first win since Jan. 4.
Freshman Ella Ogier led UNO (7-20) with 20 points, Rayanna Carter added 14 points and six assists and Kia Wilson had 13 points and six rebounds.
UNO shot 54% from the field while holding Fort Wayne to 30%.
UNO returns home to face North Dakota at 7 p.m. Thursday.
